Alex Morgan chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

In an interview with ESPN, United States Women's football team superstar Alex Morgan chose Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo, as the player she thinks is at a higher level than any other player she has seen.

The debate about who the best footballer player on the planet is has been one that has split opinion amongst most fans, pundits, and current players.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are arguably the only two footballers on the planet who can stake a claim for the 'best footballer in the world' title, having shared 11 Ballon D'ors between them in the last 12 seasons.

Alex Morgan is an American professional soccer player who plays as a forward for Tottenham Hotspur in the English FA Women's Super League and the U.s women's national soccer team. Alex Morgan is a former U.S. Soccer Female Athlete of the Year and was a FIFA World Player of the Year finalist.

Morgan also helped the United States win their titles at the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women's World Cups, where she was named in the Dream Team for both tournaments. She also won the Silver Boot in 2019.

Alex Morgan has established herself as one of the greats in women's football and is seen as an icon and role model for many aspiring female footballers all over the world. Morgan also appeared alongside Lionel Messi on the covers of FIFA 16 sold in the United States. She was also named one of Time's 100 Most Influential People in 2019.

Alex Morgan believes that Lionel Messi is at a higher level than anyone in football

Alex Morgan gives her verdict on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate.

When ESPN asked Alex Morgan for her verdict on Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, Morgan went on to say:

"I would have to say Messi. He is just so much better... He is a level higher than any other player I watch. He's a really exciting player to watch."

31-year-old Morgan had her first child in May of 2020 and led the U.S football team to their record fourth Women's World Cup title last summer. Morgan recently signed for Tottenham Hotspur in the English FA's Women's Super League on September 12th 2020.

The debate about who is the better player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is one that will carry on for years to come, much after the two icons have retired from the sport, but it is no surprise that Alex Morgan chose Lionel Messi.

The Argentine has played professional football for 16 years and has spent his entire professional career with Barcelona, where he has won a club-record 33 trophies, including ten La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League titles and six Copa del Rey titles.

A prolific goalscorer and creative playmaker, Messi holds the record for most goals in La Liga at 444 goals and most assists in La Liga registering 183 assists. He has scored over 700 senior career goals for club and country.