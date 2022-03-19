"Won’t be easy to beat us" - David Alaba says Santiago Bernabeu faithful could play big part in Real Madrid vs Barcelona clash 

Question 1: This week is the week of the Clasico, I imagine you as a football fan perhaps you grew up watching or being aware of this fixture, this year you’ve experienced it for the first time as player, what was that experience like?

It was a wonderful experience like you said before, it is a really a special game with a big history behind. Like you said before, I always watched this game when I was young and to be in this position now where I’ve already experienced it and, next week is something special.

Question 2: And your first taste of the game was away from home with at Camp Nou and it included very special goal by you, what was that moment like?

Of course, the moment was very special and winning this game on this day was special to me and to us for sure and for the fans and we want to repeat it this weekend.

Question 3: You come from a club that’s got a winning mentality where only winning is allowed and it’s like you’ve come to a club which is pretty much the same?

Yes.

Question 4: What have you found here in terms of the team, you see that the team is consistently getting results, there aren’t many dips. It’s performing well, week after week. How do you see the similarities from where you came to where you are now?

You’ve got that right. I come from a club and team with a mentality of always trying to win, working hard every single day, trying to bring the maximum on the pitch and try to and want to be on the top of the table and at the top of every single competition, every single year. It’s similar here, we have the mentality which is successful at the end of the day. We are also really working very hard during doing the week and trying to successful at the weekend.

Question 5: Barcelona come into this game, they’ve won the last 4-5 fixtures La Liga including big results and are scoring so well. It’s a team that is arriving in good form, perhaps a little bit different to when you earlier faced them in the season. What are you expecting from them?

We are expecting a strong team with good individuals in their squad. We know that it’s a special game, we know that Barcelona is in a good shape and are a different team from few months ago. We must put the focus on ourselves and try to be successful.

Question 6: It should be a special atmosphere at Santiago Bernabeu. You’ve already lived one very special night during the match against Paris. What’s it like when there’s that atmosphere inside the stadium?

I think you could have seen it there last week against Paris. it was a really nice atmosphere. It helped us to reach our goal last week. With the fans backing us, it surely won’t be easy to beat us.

El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be LIVE on 21st March 2022 at 1:30am on MTV India & Voot Select

Edited by Vishal Subramanian