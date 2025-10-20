“Won’t like that” - Gary Lineker feels Liverpool star will be unhappy with Arne Slot decision during loss to Manchester United

Former England international Gary Lineker reckons Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah won't be happy with Arne Slot after he was substituted in the 85th minute during their 2-1 loss against Manchester United. Salah struggled to get going as the Reds suffered their fourth defeat in a row across all competitions at Anfield on Sunday, October 19.

Manchester United secured a much-needed victory, with both Bryan Mbeumo (2') and Harry Maguire being on target (84'). Cody Gakpo halved the deficit for Liverpool (78'), but the hosts were punished for not being clinical enough over the 90 minutes.

Salah was guilty of missing a massive opportunity in the second half as well, despite the goal being at his mercy. With Liverpool chasing a late equalizer, Slot made the bold decision to sub on Jeremie Frimpong in place of the 33-year-old.

Lineker provided his verdict on this decision on The Rest Is Football podcast, stating (via METRO):

"It was interesting, almost a statement from Arne Slot, that he brought Mo Salah off. Trailing 2-1 when you need a goal. We know what Mo’s like, he can pop up. I know he missed a chance and he was very quiet in the game, but it was an interesting decision. It nearly paid off immediately because Frimpong went down, crossed the ball and Gakpo should have scored. But I just thought, “Hmm… Mo won’t like that”, you know Mo."

Salah has struggled for form this season, especially in the Premier League, scoring two goals and providing two assists in eight appearances.

"This is their chance to win the league" - Rio Ferdinand makes Premier League title prediction after Liverpool lose to Manchester United

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Arsenal will win the Premier League title this season after Liverpool suffered their third league defeat in a row following their 2-1 loss. He praised the Gunners for their recruitment over the summer, stating that Mikel Arteta and Co. have the best squad depth in the league.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel (via METRO):

"I said before a ball was kicked this season that Arsenal, this is their chance to win the league. I felt they had to do it this year and couldn’t come second again. They’ve got a wonderful group of players, it’s probably the best squad in terms of depth in the league."

He added:

"They recruited well in the summer and found a way again against Fulham yesterday. They are my favourites to win the Premier League."

Despite winning their first five league games in a row, Liverpool are currently fourth in the standings with 15 points from eight games, four points behind leaders Arsenal.

