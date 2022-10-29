“Won’t see his value until it’s too late”, “Should have played” – Fans raise their voice as 23-year-old star is only named on the Liverpool bench for game against Leeds United

Some Liverpool fans are not pleased to see Joe Gomez start ahead of Ibrahima Konate for the Reds against Leeds United today (October 29).

Liverpool will face Leeds at Anfield in their 12th Premier League match of the season today. They will go into the match looking to bounce back from their 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest last weekend.

The Reds followed up their defeat to Steve Cooper's side with a 3-0 win against Ajax in the UEFA Champions League this week. They confirmed their place in the Round of 16 of the competition with the victory over the Dutch giants.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. will now look to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they host Leeds. With less than an hour to go until kick-off, the hosts have announced their starting line-up for the match.

Liverpool have notably made only one change to the team that beat Ajax 3-0 in the Champions League. Thiago Alcantara has returned to the first XI, with Jordan Henderson dropping to the bench.

Meanwhile, Konate, who was among the substitutes against Ajax, has been left on the bench once again. He made his first start of the season in Liverpool's 7-1 win against Rangers in the Champions League earlier this month, but has not featured since.

Konate, who has struggled with fitness this term, is now back available for team selection. However, Gomez has been chosen to partner Virgil van Dijk over the defender once again.

Some fans have now taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on the same:

Liverpool FC @LFC



#LIVLEE The Reds to face Leeds tonight The Reds to face Leeds tonight 👊🔴#LIVLEE

Danny Corcoran @calcio_danny James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC #LFC line up v Leeds: Alisson, TAA, Gomez, VVD, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Firmino, Salah, Nunez. #LFC line up v Leeds: Alisson, TAA, Gomez, VVD, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Firmino, Salah, Nunez. Would have liked Konaté to pick up a start but can see the reasoning to wait on that front. Thiago, Elliott, Firmino, Salah & Núñez is a fun attacking unit in theory twitter.com/jamespearcelfc… Would have liked Konaté to pick up a start but can see the reasoning to wait on that front. Thiago, Elliott, Firmino, Salah & Núñez is a fun attacking unit in theory twitter.com/jamespearcelfc…

Ben Kelly @bkelly776 Throw Konate in and it’s the best we have available at the moment Throw Konate in and it’s the best we have available at the moment

Ole Wikked Mudarra™️ 😵💥🔫 @olemudarra Konate is a beats Liverpool won’t see his value until it’s too late Konate is a beats Liverpool won’t see his value until it’s too late

Vik @LFCVik2 hopefully konate being on the bench is bcos he is not 100% fit yet and not bcos klopp prefers gomez hopefully konate being on the bench is bcos he is not 100% fit yet and not bcos klopp prefers gomez

How have Liverpool's opponents Leeds fared this term?

Jesse Marsch's first full season as Leeds manager has not gone according to plan so far. The Whites currently find themselves sitting 19th in the Premier League table and are fighting relegation as things stand.

Leeds have just nine points to their name, having won two, drawn three and lost six of their 11 matches so far. They go into the match against Liverpool on the back of a four-game losing streak.

The Whites' last Premier League win notably came against Chelsea in August. They will now look to set the record straight by causing an upset over Klopp and Co. at Anfield today.

Marsch has made three changes to the side that lost 3-2 to Fulham in the league last weekend. Rasmus Kristensen has replaced Luke Ayling at right-back, while Tyler Adams has come in for Sam Greenwood in midfield.

Crysencio Summerville has notably replaced Luis Sinisterra on the wing. It now remains to be seen if the Yorkshire-based club can get a result against the Reds.

Poll : 0 votes