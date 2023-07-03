“Won the World Cup because they have Messi" - Portuguese legend Deco makes massive claim about Argentina's exploits at the Qatar World Cup

Portuguese legend Deco has claimed that Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup because of Lionel Messi's presence in the team.

The former Barcelona forward captained La Albiceleste to their third World Cup and their first since 1986. The South American giants started their campaign with a 2-1 loss against Saudi Arabia but won every match after that. They beat France on penalties in the final after the game ended 3-3 after extra time.

Lionel Messi won the Golden Ball in the tournament, scoring seven goals and providing three assists. He also scored a brace in the final and converted his penalty in the shootout.

Portugal, meanwhile, were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Morocco.

Deco, who made 75 appearances for A Selecao, has claimed that while Portugal have many good players, they don't have the Argentine talisman. In an interview with Argentine outlet TR Sports, he said (via @AlbicelesteTalk):

“Argentina won the World Cup because they have Messi. For us, Portugal had the best generation of good players, but we don't have Messi.”

Incidentally, Portugal's captain rival Cristiano Ronaldo failed to make an impact at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored just one goal in the group stages and started on the bench in the knockout games.

When Deco chose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated football for over a decade, winning 12 Ballons d'Or between them. While they are widely considered two of the greatest players of all time, the debate about the GOAT between them has continued for a long time.

Along with the fans, even footballers, former and current, have shared their take on the debate. Portuguese legend Deco also shared his opinion on the same a few years ago, saying (via Planet Football):

"The guy [Cristiano Ronaldo] is sick, I haven’t seen anyone in training sessions like that. I think it’s really difficult to be like that. They are completely different. Though Messi takes care of himself like a normal athlete, Ronaldo is unbelievable. It borders on sickness because he always wants to be the best at his job. He competes in everything.”

He added:

“There is no doubt that Messi is the best player in the world, he does incredible things and keeps on breaking records. I think Cristiano is nearly as good as him. They are both phenomenal footballers but in different ways. They are far and away the best footballers in the world.”

The Argentine ace has scored 813 goals and provided 395 assists for club and country across his career, winning seven Ballons d'Or. He has won almost every team and individual trophy available.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, is the highest-scoring footballer of all time with 838 goals for club and country.

