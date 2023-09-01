“Wonderful vacation with family and friends” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother exposes holiday destination in latest Instagram post 

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro took to social media to post a wonderful vacation photo. She could be seen standing beside a swimming pool inside of what seemed like a luxurious hotel.

Dolores was spotted wearing a yellow dress with a pair of sunglasses, and she was also rocking a stylish hat. She captioned the image, writing:

"Wonderful vacation with family and friends."

Being Cristiano Ronaldo's mother, Dolores is a popular figure among fans. She has almost 4 million followers on Instagram. The footballer also shares a very close bond with his mother and has often credited her as one of the main reasons behind his rise to the top.

Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro expressed displeasure at the latest refereeing decision against Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has gotten off to a stunning start to his campaign with Al-Nassr as he has already scored 11 goals and has provided three assists in 10 matches this season.

The Portugal captain has scored five goals and has provided two assists in three Saudi Pro League matches as well. He scored a brace in the latest showdown against Al-Shabab. The 38-year-old, though, could have had a hat-trick as one of his headed efforts were disallowed by the referee.

Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro slammed the officials for their decision to rule out the effort due to a possible foul. The Portuguese manager told the media (via O Jogo Portugal):

"Why did the referee disallow Cristiano's goal? In the Saudi League I saw a similar case: there was a stronger push than the one we saw today, but the referee validated the goal. I won't say more, but everyone saw it."

Al-Nassr, after losing their first two league matches of the 2023-24 season, have returned to winning ways. They have relied on Ronaldo and Sadio Mane's exploits in front of the goal for the last two games. Fans will keep a keen eye on whether the superstar duo can once again come up with the goods as Al-Alamy take on Al-Hazm in their next SPL fixture.