“Wonderfully gifted footballer” - Gary Lineker wowed by what Arsenal superstar did on international duty

Gary Lineker has praised Arsenal superstar Bukayo Saka after he scored England's second goal against Ukraine in their 2024 UEFA Euro qualifier earlier today (26 March).

Saka spun around centre-back Mykola Matviyenko and hit a rasping long-range left-footed shot beyond the reach of goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin. Any delay in his shot would have seen Taras Stepanenko block his attempt with a sliding tackle.

The Arsenal winger was, however, quick enough to analyze the situation and didn't think twice before shooting from a long way out. Lineker, who knew how to strike a football with unerring precision during his heyday, seemed to have enjoyed Saka's finish.

The former Barcelona and Leicester City striker tweeted:

"Beautiful goal from @BukayoSaka87. Such a wonderfully gifted footballer.👏🏻"

Saka's goal came just three minutes after he assisted Harry Kane's 37th-minute opener with a precise cross from the right flank. The former has now scored eight goals in 26 senior appearances for his country.

The 21-year-old also played 85 minutes of his team's 2-1 Euro 2024 qualifier win against Italy in Naples on 23 March. It is evident that manager Gareth Southgate sees the youngster as a crucial part of his first-team set-up.

Saka has also been highly impressive for the Gunners this season, as he hopes to help them win their first league title in 19 years. He is a regular presence in manager Mikel Arteta's XI and has registered 12 goals and 10 assists in 28 league games so far.

Arsenal hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester at the top of the table after 28 games. The Cityzens, however, have a game in hand.

Arsenal star gives verdict on horror tackle from Rodri during international duty

Arsenal star Martin Odegaard lined up against Manchester City's Rodri in midfield when Norway took on Spain in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier on 25 March.

Odegaard attempted a shot inside the box in the 15th minute and was caught by a late tackle from Rodri. The Manchester City midfielder made no contact with the ball as the former Real Madrid playmaker was sent tumbling to the ground.

The referee waved play on and Norway weren't awarded a penalty. Odegaard nevertheless stood up after a short while and went on to play the entire game as his team lost 3-0.

Dani Olmo's 13th-minute opener was followed up by a brace from Joselu in the closing stages of the game. When asked to address Rodri's tackle after the game, Odegaard told TV2 (h/t Football.London):

"He’s coming with his studs right on my ankle. But I’m sure I’ll get punished [if I say anymore]. I don’t bother saying anything else about the referee. It’s better not to say anything."

Poll : 0 votes