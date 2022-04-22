"Work of some cowardly fan" - Harry Maguire tells his friends that he won't be forced out of Manchester United after receiving bomb threats

Harry Maguire has defiantly insisted he won't be forced out of Manchester United after receiving bomb threats on April 20. The United skipper has had a disappointing season for the Red Devils and has been at the forefront of criticism laid at the Old Trafford door.

Fans have lamented his poor performances but scrutiny of the 29-year-old reached a concerning low on Wednesday afternoon. Maguire received a bomb threat at his home with Cheshire Police conducting a sweep of his Manchester home where he, his partner Fern Hawkins and their two children reside.

No suspicious items were found but the reports are truly unsettling at a time when Maguire's own safety is now being brought into the equation. But the Manchester United captain has reacted strongly to the threats, telling friends that he won't be forced out of his club.

A source close to the United defender told The Sun:

“Harry will not be forced out of Manchester United by this kind of threat."

Maguire joined Manchester United from Leicester City in 2019 on a six-year deal that still stands as the highest fee paid for a defender at £80 million.

The source continued:

“His number one priority will always be the safety of his family but he’s also got the strength of character to deal with this. It looks like the work of some cowardly fan. If that proves to be the case, they are an utter disgrace to the name of this proud football club.”

Mesut Özil @MesutOzil1088 Just read the news about Harry Maguire ... this is just insane.🤦🏻‍♂️ Football can never ever be that serious to be threatening a player and his family. I'm shocked. Sometimes football brings out the worst in people. Hopefully all people involved get punished. Just read the news about Harry Maguire ... this is just insane.🤦🏻‍♂️ Football can never ever be that serious to be threatening a player and his family. I'm shocked. Sometimes football brings out the worst in people. Hopefully all people involved get punished.

Manchester United players need more protection

Harry Maguire is not the first Manchester United player to be targeted in such disgraceful terms. Paul Pogba's family home was burgled in February with his children in the house at the time.

Robbers stole the Frenchman's World Cup winners' medal alongside jewelery. But what concerned Pogba more was the fact that his two children were present at the time.

He told L'Equipe (via Guardian):

“There were jewels from my mother, my world champion medal. What scared me the most was that my two children were at home with the nanny during this incident. She overheard everything, called my wife and security, then locked herself with the boys in a room. For several days, she was shocked. The main thing is that my children are well.”

A similar ordeal hit Victor Lindelof during his appearance for the Red Devils against Brentford in January.

The Swedish defender was playing as burglars invaded his home and the club released a statement at the time confirming the break-in (via Mirror):

"We can confirm that a break-in occurred at Victor Lindelof’s house during the away game against Brentford. His family, who were at home at the time, were unhurt but clearly shaken. This was a distressing experience for them, and for Victor when he learned of it after the game, and the club is providing them with our full support."

These ordeals are not situations any individual should have to encounter.

According to ESPN, the club are looking to offer more assistance by offering to review players' home security alongside recommendations on improving CCTV cameras and guards.

