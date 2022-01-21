“Work hard and shut up” – Louis Saha urges Manchester United players to listen to Cristiano Ronaldo if they want to ‘improve’

Louis Saha has urged Manchester United players to 'work hard and shut up' and listen to Cristiano Ronaldo if they want to 'improve'. Saha believes Ronaldo is the best footballer of all time and has earned the right to be the leader, hence, all the players should listen to him and draw inspiration from his success.

atichtips @atichtips ‘What have they won?’ – Louis Saha tells Man Utd moaners to shut up and listen to Cristiano Ronaldo metro.co.uk/2022/01/20/man… ‘What have they won?’ – Louis Saha tells Man Utd moaners to shut up and listen to Cristiano Ronaldo metro.co.uk/2022/01/20/man…

Speaking over the importance of Cristiano Ronaldo's presence at Manchester United, Saha said:

"If any player has the right to speak his mind in the dressing room, it is Cristiano Ronaldo. He wants to win trophies while he's there, and he knows how to do it, so the players must listen to him.''

"I'm not saying that the players should consider him (Cristiano Ronaldo) a god, but he will be remembered as one of the best players the world has ever seen. If the players don't respect what he's saying, that's not normal."

Louis Saha played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo when Manchester United lifted their last Champions League trophy in 2008. Saha admires the 36-year-old Portuguese international and believes he would be an immense help to the younger lot of the current Man United squad.

Saha has asked Manchester United players to listen to Cristiano Ronaldo and take every bit of advice from him. He said:

"They should be listening. They should be taking in every bit of advice because the guy (Cristiano Ronaldo) has been successful throughout his career. The players need to sacrifice to improve. These United players need to ask themselves, 'Do we want to be a winner like him?'

Saha further added that the players should remain humble, word hard on the training ground and 'shut up' if they want to improve and take the club on the right path. He said:

"If so, they need to listen to him, they need to be as dedicated as him in training, they need to focus on improving week on week. They need to be humble, work hard and shut up."

Cristiano Ronaldo 's representatives meet Manchester United's new Chief Executive to discuss issues related to team

Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives have met new Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold to discuss important issues pertaining to the club. The Sun has reported the the representatives have made it clear Cristiano Ronaldo will leave the club if the team does not qualify for the next Champions League.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives have told Manchester United that he will look to leave the club in the summer if they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League.



(Source: Sun Sport) Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives have told Manchester United that he will look to leave the club in the summer if they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League.(Source: Sun Sport) 🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives have told Manchester United that he will look to leave the club in the summer if they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League. (Source: Sun Sport) https://t.co/NtHRzYhZtm

Also Read Article Continues below

The Red Devils are struggling to maintain their consistency after several changes in the coaching team and stand on the seventh position on the Premier League table. Cristiano Ronaldo, who is a five-time Champions League winner, is looking to add more titles in the last leg of his professional career.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Arnav