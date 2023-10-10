“Work in progress” – Lionel Messi’s latest Instagram post explained as Argentine superstar set to don new role 

Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi has shared a video on Instagram ahead of starring in a Sony series titled 'Messi and the Giants'. The animated series is inspired by his club side Inter and the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner himself.

Widely regarded as one of the best players of all time, the 36-year-old is now all set to become a cartoon character in the aforementioned series. 'Messi and the Giants' will showcase how a 12-year-old Messi overcame obstacles in a video game to reach his home.

The animated series will have music from Sony's artists and composers. EVP and General Manager of Sony Pictures Television Kids, Joe D'mbrosia said (as per GOAL):

"Football is the only sport around the world that can inspire excitement and connection in the same way that storytelling does. What makes this series special is that it focuses on the same principles of good sportsmanship.

"It’s about perseverance, resilience, teamwork, and believing in yourself. We’ve enjoyed working with Leo and the entire team at Sony Music on this creative collaboration, and we’re looking forward to sharing more about this thoughtful and inspiring series to our broadcast and platform partners later this month.”

Meanwhile, Messi posted a video on Instagram with the caption 'Work in progress', where he's seen juggling a football with his feet before his cartoon version takes over.

Lionel Messi's off-field ventures after joining Inter Miami

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has been in sparkling form for Inter Miami since joining on a free transfer this summer. He has bagged 11 goals and five assists in 13 games across competitions, with his side losing only once.

After helping the Herons win their first-ever trophy - the inaugural Leagues Cup - an injured Messi failed to take them to the MLS playoffs, though. Meanwhile, his aforementioned animated series is set to be released in multiple languages, including English and Spanish.

“We’re thrilled to present Messi and the Giants at MIPCOM, the global market for entertainment content, said Sony (as per GOAL). With our partners at Sony Pictures Television – Kids, we can’t wait to share the vision and creative direction behind this inspirational series with full support from Leo and his incredible team.”

The Argentine is also scheduled to feature in an Apple TV+ docu series chronicling his arrival in the United States, titled 'Messi Meets America'. It's due to release on October 11.

Lionel Messi will next be in action for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualfiers against Paraguay (October 12) and Peru (October 17). Interestingly, he has missed five of Miami's last six games due to injury.