“Work, work, work” – New Arsenal signing Fabio Vieira makes ‘promise’ to Gunners after Premier League move

New Arsenal signing Fabio Vieira has promised to work hard to make his career at the club a success.

The 22-year-old recently completed a £30m move to north London from FC Porto, making him the club's third transfer of the summer.

In an exclusive interview with the Mirror, Vieira admitted that the move is important for his career, while also stating that the challenges in the Premier League will be difficult.

“I was always happy at Porto, but this chance is important for any professional.

“Playing in the Premier League won’t be easy and I promise only to work, work, work. My agent worked on the deal between the two clubs and I accepted the deal because it was important for all parties. I have always watched the Premier League on TV."

The Portugal Under-21 international came through the Porto academy, spending 11 years in the club's youth ranks before making his Porto B debut in 2019.

He made his first team debut a year later and became a mainstay under Sergio Conceicao last season. He was instrumental in the Dragons winning a domestic double and finished the campaign as the second-highest assist provider in the league.

Fabio Vieira was also named player of the tournament as Portugal finished second in the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

Fabio Vieira's arrival means Arsenal are overstaffed in midfield

Arsenal have a glut of midfielders

Having multiple options for one position is a welcome development at most top-level football clubs, but Arsenal are currently overstaffed in midfield.

Lucas Torreira and Mateo Guendouzi have returned from their respective loan deals. They join the likes of Thomas Partey, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka and Emile Smith Rowe in the middle of the park.

Fabio Vieira's signing means that Mikel Arteta has no fewer than 10 first-team players who operate in central or defensive midfield.

This is far from an ideal prospect and the club needs to trim down their midfield to reduce wages and also finance future transfer plans.

Guendouzi, Torreira and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are unlikely to feature in Arteta's plans and could leave the club in the coming weeks either on loan or permanently.

The Gunners will begin the new Premier League season with a short trip to take on Crystal Palace on the opening day before hosting Leicester City a week later.

