Manchester United “worked on everything that needs to be sorted”, Solskjaer confident about crucial Spurs clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said his side have done everything they need to get a positive result against Tottenham Hotspur. The team comes off a humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in their most recent Premier League fixture.

Solskjaer said that his players are fully prepared to give their best against Spurs, something which did not happen against Liverpool last time around.

Speaking to the media ahead of United's visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Solskjaer said:

"We've worked on the pitch, worked on everything that needs to be sorted for a footballer. It's not just frame of mind, it's the approach, strategy, gameplan, tactics...technically, we've had a good week and I feel the boys are ready to give their best as they always do. The performance (against Liverpool), nothing went to plan and that was nowhere near our best."

Manchester United are currently going through a barren run including three defeats from their last four games. Solskjaer's men have lost to the likes of Aston Villa, Leicester City and Liverpool while only picking up a point against Everton at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals it has been a tough week as a Manchester United manager

Solskjaer has revealed that it has been a tough week for him as Manchester United manager following the defeat to Liverpool.

However, the 48-year-old coach wants to put that defeat behind him and wants his players to look forward to the next game, against Tottenham Hotspur. Solskjaer added:

"It's been a difficult week, of course. We've had to deal with the result and performance against Liverpool, which we know wasn't good enough and that's something that footballers have to deal with. That's why we're in this game; you have to look forward to the next game, make sure you're ready. And when you get to that next game, sort it out and challenge the problems. We've had a good week on the training field."

The Norwegian is in dire need of a win against Tottenham Hotspur. The Manchester United hierarchy, along with Sir Alex Ferguson, still trust Solskjaer will come good for the Red Devils.

Solskjaer could possibly get the sack if the Red Devils do not come away with a positive result against Spurs or Manchester City the following week.

Manchester United are currently seventh in the Premier League standings behind the likes of West Ham United, Brighton and their upcoming opponents Tottenham Hotspur. Solskjaer's side are already eight points behind league leaders Chelsea after just nine games.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee