"Worked with the reserve squad yesterday" - Lionel Messi handed boost as Inter Miami confirm key player back in training

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have received a boost, as star striker Luis Suarez has returned to training, having missed game time due to personal reasons. The Uruguayan has been with the Herons since January 2024.

In 17 games across competitions, the former Barcelona man has bagged five goals and eight assists. Two of those goals and six assists have come in nine outings in MLS, where Javier Mascherano's side are fifth in the Eastern Conference, six points behind leaders FC Cincinnati but with a game in hand.

Suarez, who has missed the last two league outings due to personal reasons, could be available for the upcoming home game with Orlando City on Sunday (May 18). Mascherano said about the striker (as per GOAL):

"Luis is training normally — he worked with the reserve squad yesterday."

About Fafa Picault, who remains under medical evaluation, the coach added:

“Fafa is feeling better, but we’re being cautious and consulting a specialist because of recurring migraines linked to an infection. It’s what kept him out of our last two games.”

Ahead of the upcoming matchup with Orlando, Lionel Messi's Inter coach said:

“It might be a relatively new rivalry, but it matters. We need to deliver a strong performance to regain our confidence and get back on track for the crucial weeks ahead, both in the league and the Club World Cup.”

In the duo's absence, Mascherano's side lost 4-1 at Minnesota and drew 3-3 at San Jose Earthquakes to lose ground on the league leaders.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami boss shares thoughts about upcoming FIFA Club World Cup

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano

Lionel Messi and Co haven't had the greatest of starts to the new season. The reigning MLS Supporters' Shield champions are playing catch-up with the early pacesetters in the league, while they have been knocked out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

With games beginning to come thick and fast, Inter Miami will have one eye on the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, where they open their campaign on June 14 against Al Ahly.

“There’s still a month to go before the Club World Cup, and we have several MLS matches ahead,” Mascherano said.

“I believe the best way to arrive at that tournament in good shape is by finding consistency again in our domestic league. That’s what we’re aiming for. When the time comes, we’ll embrace the Club World Cup as the prestigious competition it is — it’s a privilege that few clubs get to experience.”

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is up to a solid start to the new season for Inter Miami, bagging 10 goals and three assists in 16 games across competitions.

