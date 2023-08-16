"Worked our way to the finals and we made it" - Lionel Messi reacts on social media as Inter Miami defeat Philadelphia to reach Leagues Cup final

Lionel Messi has reacted on social media after helping Inter Miami reach the final of the Leagues Cup with a 4-1 win against Philadelphia Union. Messi scored once during the game, netting from long distance in the 20th minute.

Josef Martinez opened the scoring for the Miami-based side before Messi's goal. Jordi Alba then went on to score his first goal for the club at the stroke of half-time. While Alejandro Bedoya pulled one back for Philadelphia, David Ruiz struck yet again in the 84th minute. Inter Miami are now through to the finals and will play the winner of Monterrey and Nashville.

Messi reacted to the latest win, writing on social media:

"We worked our way to the finals and we made it!!!. 💪 We're still on the last step... "

Lionel Messi has now scored nine goals and has provided one assist in six matches for the Miami-based club. He once again turned out to be a crucial player during the win against Philadelphia Union.

Lionel Scaloni speaks about the MLS' level after watching Lionel Messi in action

Lionel Scaloni recently attended one of Inter Miami's matches to watch Lionel Messi in action. The Argentina coach has now shared his take on the level of soccer in the US.

While Scaloni thinks there is still a lot of room for improvement, he added that the league can grow into a better one in the coming years. Scaloni told Argentine outlet TyC Sport:

"The level of MLS doesn't seem bad to me, on the contrary. The other day I went to see the Inter game against Charlotte and it doesn't seem bad to me. It seems to me, on the contrary, an acceptable level. Soccer matches are all difficult, you have to play them."

"Without a doubt, I think it is a league that is on the rise, that it will improve and it will attract the footballer to come to this country, because it is a country that also attracts. But the difficulty of the League I see and believe that there are good teams. Without a doubt it will be a league that will improve, that it has very good players and that each time they will get better."

It should be noted that Lionel Messi has not yet made his MLS debut, with all his appearances for Inter Miami coming in the Leagues Cup.