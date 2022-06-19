"Working from 6 in the morning till 10 at night" - Manchester United fan shares details on club's pursuit of 25-year-old after interaction with CEO Richard Arnold

A Manchester United fan has opened the lid on discussions with club CEO Richard Arnold concerning summer transfer plans.

Arnold had an impromptu meeting at a pub with some disgruntled fans of the club who were planning to stage a protest against the Glazers in front of his house.

The recently-appointed CEO addressed several concerns raised by fans and provided answers to some of the questions they had.

Paul, Manc Bald and Bred @MufcWonItAll Went to protest at Richard Arnold's house and he turned up at the pub. Went to protest at Richard Arnold's house and he turned up at the pub. https://t.co/xsNUJaKpnB

A fan in attendance spoke to JOE about the discussions held and revealed that Football Director John Murtough is working hard to sign Frenkie de Jong.

"He said Murtough is working from 6 in the morning til 10 at night trying to get the De Jong deal done. There's £200m for transfers. He wouldn't let any other targets slip.

"He was honest with us and that helped defuse the situation. There were around 20 of us in there and telling him exactly what we thought but by the end of it, we'd piped down."

Richard Arnold was appointed as Manchester United CEO in February 2022 following Ed Woodward's resignation. Prior to this, he held several different executive positions at the club.

The Red Devils are yet to complete any transfers this summer, despite having been linked with several players to the chagrin of their supporters.

Frenkie de Jong is reportedly on the verge of joining Manchester United

Frenkie de Jong could be on his way out of Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong has been identified as Manchester United's primary transfer target. The 25-year-old has been deemed surplus to requirements at Camp Nou and could leave Barcelona if their asking price is met.

However, the Red Devils are yet to meet the Blaugrana's valuation and had their initial bid of €60 million turned down.

Barcelona have placed an €85 million valuation on the Netherlands international but Manchester United are convinced that the Catalans will lower their asking price.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



€60m plus €10m bid turned down last week - Barça want €85m fee. Frenkie, still calm & waiting. Manchester United and Barça, still in direct contact for Frenkie de Jong. Deal still on, his salary will be really huge next season - this is the main problem for Barça.€60m plus €10m bid turned down last week - Barça want €85m fee. Frenkie, still calm & waiting. Manchester United and Barça, still in direct contact for Frenkie de Jong. Deal still on, his salary will be really huge next season - this is the main problem for Barça. 🔴🇳🇱 #MUFC€60m plus €10m bid turned down last week - Barça want €85m fee. Frenkie, still calm & waiting.

The Old Trafford outfit are reportedly set to make a second bid of €70 million plus add-ons for the former Ajax man. They are confident that Barcelona's dire financial status could see them accept the offer.

Frenkie de Jong is seemingly gearing up for a move to Old Trafford and has reportedly cleared out his locker at Camp Nou in preparation for the move.

A transfer to United will see him reconnect with Erik ten Hag, under whom he blossomed and played the best football of his career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far