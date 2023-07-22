“Working with him is like pouring gasoline into a F1 car” – Real Madrid star aiming ‘personal vindication’ this season, says trainer

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni's trainer Fabrice Gautier has provided an encouraging update for Madridistas ahead of the start of the next season.

Gautier said that the French midfielder is a man on a road to redemption and he has been training arduously to be ready for the next campaign. Speaking about Tchouameni, Gautier said (h/t Madrid Xtra):

“This season Tchouaméni is going to have sort of a personal vindication. He’s going to have that mentality to show everyone that great things are coming.”

He further hailed the young midfielder's work ethic, telling Diario AS:

“Tchouaméni’s work ethic was already very good at the age of 17, if a training set was not good, he wanted to do it again.”

Gautier went on to add:

“Working with him is like pouring gasoline into a F1 car.”

Tchouameni joined Real Madrid last summer after impressing in the Ligue 1. The Frenchman made 50 appearances across competitions, providing four assists. While he was impressive, many think the player's ceiling is higher and he could improve on those performances.

With Luka Modric and Toni Kroos entering the twilight phases of their careers, Tchouameni, alongside Eduardo Camavinga and newly-signed Jude Bellingham are expected to carry the team's midfield duties next season.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos spoke about the pre-season tour to the United States

Real Madrid are set to conduct their pre-season tour in the United States and will participate in a tournament there as they look to prepare for the next season.

Toni Kroos, a pillar of the team's midfield since joining the club from Bayern Munich in 2014, spoke about the importance of the pre-season. The German midfielder said (via Real Madrid's official website):

"We've got four games coming up and the games mean you don't have as much time to train so hard. The games are important in order to get the tempo up so the days here are very important to lay the foundations for the whole season."

Kroos further emphasized the importance of preparing well for the next campaign, telling:

"The most important thing is to get up to speed, specially in the first game and regain the feeling of being out on a pitch."

One of Real Madrid's primary aims is to integrate the newly signed youngsters into the team, as Carlo Ancelotti pointed out. Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, and Fran Garcia are all very exciting talents.