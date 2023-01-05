“Works as a recognition award for his amazing career” – Rivaldo delivers verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr

Brazilian legend Rivaldo has backed Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr. He claims that the amount he is set to earn, even at the age of 38, shows his importance in world football.

Al Nassr officially unveiled Ronaldo as their new player earlier this week and handed him the #7 jersey. He was set to be at the stadium today, but the match against Al Tai was postponed by 24 hours due to weather conditions and electricity issues at the stadium.

Speaking to Betfair, Rivaldo claimed there was nothing wrong with Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr and that he would have received a similar reception in Brazil. He said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo has finally signed with Al-Nassr from Saudi Arabia and it was interesting to hear that he has offers from all around the globe, including Brazilian clubs. It would have been special to have Cristiano here, especially because most Brazilian people like the Portuguese player and all what he has achieved in football. I'm sure it could have been a huge attraction in the country if he had decided to move to Brazil."

Rivaldo added:

"Anyway, I think that his decision of moving to Saudi Arabia was a right call if we consider the contract value that in some way works as a recognition award for his amazing career.

"Of course, he doesn't need that money, but it's always nice to be recognized for your efforts and this is like a kind of coronation of a great player that is now at the final steps of his beautiful career as a player. To be paid like this at almost 38 years-old just underlines his importance in the world of football for many years."

Cristiano Ronaldo rejected multiple clubs before sealing Al Nassr move

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he rejected multiple offers before penning a deal at Al Nassr.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



“I gave my word to this club; only to Al Nassr”.



@footballdaily Cristiano Ronaldo: “I can say now that many opportunities in Europe, many clubs in Brazil, in Australia, US and even in Portugal many clubs tried to sign me”. 🟡 #Ronaldo “I gave my word to this club; only to Al Nassr”. Cristiano Ronaldo: “I can say now that many opportunities in Europe, many clubs in Brazil, in Australia, US and even in Portugal many clubs tried to sign me”. 🟡 #Ronaldo“I gave my word to this club; only to Al Nassr”.🎥 @footballdaily https://t.co/gnhVTcxU02

He added that the offers were from around the world, but he believed in the Saudi Arabian club's project.

Reports suggest the Portuguese star is set to earn €200 million per season and has penned a deal until 2025 at the Middle East club.

Poll : 0 votes