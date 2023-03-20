"World class qualities" – Former player says he would love to see Arsenal superstar at Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has stated that he would be ecstatic if his former club snapped up Arsenal superstar Bukayo Saka.

Saka, 21, stole the headlines after helping the Gunners register a 4-1 Premier League home win over Crystal Palace on Sunday (March 19). After assisting Gabriel Martinelli's opener, he scored twice to help his team stretch their title lead to eight points at the top of the standings.

Arsenal @Arsenal



Relive our victory against Crystal Palace all over again Winning weekendsRelive our victory against Crystal Palace all over again Winning weekends ❤️Relive our victory against Crystal Palace all over again 👇 https://t.co/jztIqwG5yR

A left-footed technical operator blessed with flair and dribbling, the 24-cap England international reached a unique milestone during Arsenal's recent win. He became the first Premier League star to reach double figures for both goals (12) and assists (10) in the ongoing campaign.

Taking to Twitter, Enrique heaped praise on Saka and revealed that he wished he was a Liverpool star due to his host of qualities. He wrote:

"I love him as a player. I wish he was at LFC. Work rate, nice guy, dressing room loves him and you can see that, manager as well, world class qualities such a young age. Well done Saka!"

José enrique @Jesanchez3 I love him as a player. I wish he was at LFC. Work rate,nice guy,dressing room love him and you can see that,manager as well, world class qualities such a young age. Well done saka I love him as a player. I wish he was at LFC. Work rate,nice guy,dressing room love him and you can see that,manager as well, world class qualities such a young age. Well done saka 👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/HLjbnftPhp

Saka, who has been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City in the past, is likely to sign a new five-and-a-half-year deal, as per Football Insider. He is set to earn £200,000-a-week at the Emirates.

Overall, the UEFA Euro 2020 finalist has scored 36 goals and laid out 39 assists in 169 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright claims Liverpool are unlikely to finish in top four this season

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Arsenal legend Ian Wright claimed that Liverpool will miss out on a Premier League top four spot due to their inconsistent form. He said:

"You can't trust them. You can't trust Liverpool. At the moment, whoever I am, playing against them, then I would have a proper go."

Backing Tottenham Hotspur to pip the Reds, Wright added:

"What it comes down to is that you have Harry Kane. For as long you have Harry Kane and you can create chances, then he is probably going to score them. This is why I will fancy Tottenham to make the top four, regardless of how they play."

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently in sixth place in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 42 points from 26 games. Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are fourth with 49 points from 28 matches so far.

Poll : 0 votes