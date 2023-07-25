The Philippines stunned co-hosts New Zealand in the FIFA Women's World Cup on Tuesday. Sarina Bolden scored the only goal of the match to seal the historic win and silence the 33,000 fans in the stadium.

New Zealand went into the match as the favorites after picking up a win over Norway in the first match of the group stage. However, things just did not go their way and are now left fighting for a place in the Round of 16.

New Zealand goalkeeper Vic Esson was very much a spectator in the first 20 minutes of the match, until she had to come out and punch the ball away. Four minutes later, Esson could not do much regarding Bolden's thunderous header despite getting a good hand on it. The ball crept in and handed the away side a lead against the run of play.

New Zealand kept pushing and came close on multiple occasions, including hitting the post in the 64th minute. Jacqui Hand finally managed to get the ball in the net for the Kiwi, but the goal was ruled out as Hannah Wilkinson was judged to be offside.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the FIFA Women's World Cup game:

This World Cup is getting better and better by the day twitter.com/fifawwc/status… Another historic moment in the World Cup. Debutants @PilipinasWNFT recording their first ever victory in a @FIFAWWC against the host who celebrated the same moment a couple of days ago against Norway.This World Cup is getting better and better by the day

First debutant team to score at the 2023 tournament



First debutant team to score at the 2023 tournament

A moment the @PilipinasWNFT fans will never forget!

Sarina Bolden of @WSWanderWomen heads in a historic goal for Alen Stajcic's @PilipinasWNFT!



bit.ly/3K7LaVe twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/iNuEaF4UTr THE PHILIPPINES' FIRST-EVER WORLD CUP GOALSCORER IS A LIBERTY A-LEAGUE PLAYER!Sarina Bolden of @WSWanderWomen heads in a historic goal for Alen Stajcic's @PilipinasWNFT!

Congratulations @PilipinasWNFT !! I never lost faith. You made history today! #LabanFilipinas pic.twitter.com/Rg5h4IRu8c First-ever World Cup win forCongratulations @PilipinasWNFT !! I never lost faith. You made history today!

OVO🦉 @ovodeezytoiletz 🏼 Although I’m not a fan of soccer, Congratulations to the Women’s Philippines Soccer Team for winning it’s first ever World Cup Match. You Queens Deserved It!

Filipina athletes, spread through the world by colonization & diaspora, came home & sacrificed to make nights like tonight happen.



So proud of the Malditas. A decade ago, the Philippines didn't have a functional women's soccer program. They didn't play football for a year.Filipina athletes, spread through the world by colonization & diaspora, came home & sacrificed to make nights like tonight happen.So proud of the Malditas.

The Philippines goalkeeper Olivia Davies-McDaniel pulled off a stunning save in injury time to keep the scoreline intact.

Interesting end to Group A matches in FIFA Women's World Cup

With New Zealand losing to the Philippines, they will need other results to qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup Round of 16. Should Switzerland seal a win over Norway in the late match on Tuesday, they would all but have a foot in the next round.

New Zealand will be hoping that the Swiss do get the win, as it would leave them needing just a point in the final group game as long as Norway get the win over the Philippines.

However, if Norway pull off a win over Switzerland, all teams would be going into the final game with three points. The result will lead to a winner takes all situation on the final match day in the group stages when Switzerland face New Zealand and Norway take on the Philippines.