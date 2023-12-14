"World Cup is not included in this so how is Messi there???" - Fans question FIFA's decision to include Lionel Messi in 'The Best' player nominee list

FIFA recently announced their top three nominees for 'The Best' award, which hasn't gone down well with some fans, who are questioning the decision to include Lionel Messi. Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are the other two players on the shortlist.

The former Barcelona ace guided Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title which helped him win a record eighth Ballon d'Or too. However, FIFA's 'The Best' award only takes into account players' performances in 2023.

Messi only won the Ligue 1 title this year with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He also failed to take his former side to Champions League glory as they were knocked out in the Round of 16, while also seeing their run in the Coupe de France end at the same stage.

He then left for Inter Miami this summer, where he has scored 11 and assisted five goals in 14 games. Messi also helped the MLS club win their first-ever trophy in the Leagues Cup earlier this year.

Fans were left puzzled by Messi's inclusion, especially since he also ended up leaving Europe for the less glamorous MLS. While he has enjoyed a decent spell there, a player's performances in Europe's top five leagues carry more weight.

Here are some of the best reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

By comparison, Erling Haaland led Manchester City to a European treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League. He is also the top-scorer in Europe this year with 44 goals across competitions for the SkyBlues. Kylian Mbappe, on the other hand, has struck 39 times this year for PSG.

Erling Haaland favorite for FIFA's 'The Best' ahead of Lionel Messi

As only 2023's performances will be considered, Erling Haaland is the favorite to win FIFA's 'The Best' award. He has been in a league of his own in 2023 and has the numbers to back it.

The Norwegian played an instrumental role in guiding Manchester City to the treble and won the Golden Boot in two of those competitions. He is currently the most prolific player of 2023 with 44 goals from 54 games.

Messi, on the other hand, won the Ligue 1 title but wasn't the standout player. He scored and assisted 16 times each for PSG, which are good numbers by all accounts, but their poor showings in the Champions League will certainly impact his chances.