"Worried about him at the Bernabeu", "Please play your heart out today" - Arsenal fans react as star starts in UCL clash against Real Madrid

Following Jakub Kiwior's inclusion in Arsenal's starting lineup for their match against Real Madrid, fans of the team have expressed their mixed feelings on social media. The Santiago Bernabeu will host the second leg of the Gunners' Champions League quarterfinal matchup today (April 16).

Ad

The Gunners lead 3-0 from the first leg, and Mikel Arteta has once more turned to the Polish defender, mostly because of Gabriel Magalhaes' injury worries. Although Kiwior is not usually among the first names on the team sheet, his performances in Europe this season have been subtly strong.

He has made seven Champions League appearances for Arsenal this season, allowing just four goals in five starts. Though fans are still concerned about the quality at the Bernabeu, his discipline and composure have not gone unseen.

Ad

Trending

In the first leg at the Emirates, Kiwior helped the Gunners keep a clean sheet against an attack from Real Madrid spearheaded by Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo. Even though that performance silenced some doubters, the stakes are different this time.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Gunners are expected to hold off a Madrid team that is known for spectacular comebacks, especially at the Santiago Bernabeu. There are fans who are concerned about how he will perform, as they posted comments like these:

"Worried about Kiwior at the Bernabeu" one fan admitted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Kiwior please play your heart out today. That’s all I am asking from u….see you in semi #Gunners" another fan urged.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Gunners gonna gun! 💪 Just make sure Kiwior doesn’t brick your hopes! 😂" a third was optimistic but concerned.

"i'm afraid Kiwior....let's hope we beat them...but i'm super nervous" this fan admitted.

"Kiwior? Madrid get hope!" another was pessimistic.

Arteta insists Arsenal will attack Real Madrid despite 3-0 lead

Despite having a resounding 3-0 lead from the first leg against Real Madrid, Mikel Arteta has made it clear that Arsenal will not sit back at the Bernabeu. The Arsenal manager emphasized that his team are totally focused on winning again in his remarks prior to Wednesday's quarterfinal return leg.

Ad

The manager said to the press (via Sky Sports):

"We approach the game to win it, the same as we did in London... That's our mindset and how we are going to play on Wednesday. We have to show the mindset to win, to be brave, to be dominant, and to be determined. We need to have the conviction that we can be better than them and win the game."

Ad

The Gunners want to make it to just their third-ever UEFA Champions League semi-final. However, it will be difficult against Los Blancos, with Jude Bellingham revealing that the word "remontada" (comeback) has been used repeatedly in the Real Madrid dressing room.

The roof will be closed at the Santiago Bernabeu tonight, and Arsenal will need to maintain composure in one of football's most intimidating stadiums. Failure to do so could result in getting knocked out in what could be one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nnanna Mba Nnanna is a European and international football journalist who has been covering news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda for around 5 years. A keen interest in reading and football since an early age, watching games at local stadiums with family paved the way for him to take up the sport professionally.



Nnanna’s favorite club is English team Bolton Wanderers because he witnessed Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha's play for them between 2002 and 2006. His favorite footballer is Ronaldinho due to the Brazilian's love for the sport and admires Pep Guardiola for redefining football tactics. As a former literature student, Nnanna reckons that the best way of connecting with the readers is to add a bit of empathy in his writing, and relies on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and WhoScored for his articles.



Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022 is Nnanna’s favorite FIFA World Cup moment, and also follows Major League Soccer due to the diminutive Argentine. He strongly believes that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could be the next two superstars in the same light as legendary pair Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



When not writing, he likes to play Football Manager and other simulation games. Know More