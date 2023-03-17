"Worries me a bit" - Close encounter predicted as Manchester United host Fulham in the FA Cup

Footballer-turned-pundit Chris Sutton recently predicted a close encounter between Manchester United and Fulham in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. The Red Devils are set to host the London-based club on Sunday, April 19, for a spot in the last four.

While Manchester United got the better of West Ham United in the fifth round of the competition, Fulham defeated Leeds United.

The FA Cup provides Erik ten Hag's side with the chance to win their second trophy of the season after having won the Carabao Cup last month.

Sutton believes Fulham can pose a threat to United and predicted a close 2-1 win for the home team at Old Trafford. He feels Casemiro's absence, who is serving a four-match suspension after picking up a direct red card against Southampton, could affect the Red Devils.

"Manchester United just seem to be having a little blip in the Premier League and Casemiro's suspension - he starts a four-game ban after being sent off against Southampton - worries me a bit.

"But Fulham come into this game after a couple of disappointing results too - Arsenal absolutely wiped the floor with them last weekend, and they might be running out of steam," Sutton wrote in his BBC column.

Manchester City vs Burnley, Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers, and Brighton and Hove Albion vs Grimsby Town are the other three quarter-finals that will be played over the weekend.

Manchester United qualify for Europa League quarter-finals with win over Real Betis

Manchester United booked a spot in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League with a 5-1 aggregate win over Real Betis.

The Red Devils won the first leg 4-1 at Old Trafford before registering a 1-0 victory in the second leg at the Benito Villamarín Stadium. Marcus Rashford scored the only goal in the 56th minute of the second leg that was played on Thursday, March 16.

The win left United with a fighting chance to add two more trophies to their kitty this season.

Poll : 0 votes