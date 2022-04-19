"Worries me a bit" - Ralf Rangnick opens up on major issue surrounding Manchester United squad

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has questioned the scores of injuries in his camp ahead of the much-important league clash against Liverpool.

The German manager has said that he wants the medical staff to investigate and find out the reasons for injuries sustained by many key players. The Red Devils will be up against Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday as they push themselves to claim fourth spot in the table.

Ralf Rangnick has expressed that the continuous injury issues to players are worrisome and will definitely impact the performance of the club.

As things stand, Manchester United will travel to Anfield without the presence of Edinson Cavani, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, and in-form midfielder Fred. The presence of Raphael Varane is still uncertain as his past injury issues continue to resurface since his arrival at Old Trafford.

Speaking about the injury issues surrounding the club ahead of the Liverpool clash, Ralf Rangnick, via Manchester Evening, said:

"We lost a few players that we should not have lost. I spoke about that last week, bearing in mind what kind of offensive players we had available against West Ham (in January), which substitutions I could make in the last 15 minutes, three of them are no longer here (Martial, Cavani and Mason Greenwood) or injured or continuously injured.''

"We lost a few other players and right now we have a few injury problems with important players who should normally be in the starting XI. It is no excuse or alibi, things that happen. This is also an issue that worries me a bit - the number of injuries that we currently have.

He also touched upon the point of Liverpool not having such injury issues despite competing in four different tournaments. Rangnick added:

''I compare that with Liverpool, although they are still competing in four competitions, they have no injury problems at all. "We play only in the Premier League and we have five or six players injured. This is also an issue that needs to be taken care of in the future. To analyse why is that the case? Why does it happen?''

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes might lead the attack if Cristiano Ronaldo misses the Liverpool clash

Bruno Fernandes might be the player to lead Manchester United's attack against Liverpool if fellow Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo sits out of the match. In a very tragic update on Monday, Cristiano Ronaldo shared the news about the passing away of his newborn child on Monday.

Manchester United have already lost Edinson Cavani due to an injury. Ralf Rangnick could ask Bruno to lead the pack if Ronaldo decides to skip the Anfield trip.

