Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp launched into a tirade over Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Ryan Mason after the Reds beat Spurs 4-3 in a thrilling encounter yesterday (April 30).

Liverpool made a dominant start at Anfield yesterday, taking a commanding 3-0 lead over Tottenham within 15 minutes. Curtis Jones, Luiz Diaz, and Mohamed Salah were among the goals.

Liverpool's control of the game was reduced and Harry Kane scored once before half-time to reduce the deficit. Heung-Min Son scored from a counter-attack late in the second-half to give Tottenham hope. Richarlison then scored his first Premier League goal of the season to draw the scores level in the 93rd minute.

Just when it seemed as if Liverpool had squandered their commanding lead and thrown away two points, Lucas Moura made a big error. The forward's passback was intercepted by Diogo Jota, who finished brilliantly to secure all three points for the Reds.

While Jota went on to be the hero of the night, he could have easily been sent off in the 81st minute. He accidentally caught Oliver Skipp in the face after a high boot and was fortunate to escape with a yellow card. The game would truly have had a different outcome had he been sent off.

Tottenham interim manager Ryan Mason was visibly furious at referee Paul Tierney's decision, but Jurgen Klopp was having none of it. Following the game, the German addressed Mason and Tottenham (via BBC Sport):

"Wanting Diogo Jota off the pitch, worry about other stuff."

He added:

"Spurs have to play better football. They can't just counter-attack, they have to play better football with that team."

The Reds' victory took them over Tottenham to fifth place with 56 points, seven behind fourth-placed Manchester United. Spurs fell to sixth with 54 points.

Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold gives his thoughts on his new role after 4-3 win over Tottenham

Trent Alexander-Arnold gave his verdict on his new position as a hybrid midfielder following the Reds' exhilarating win yesterday. The 24-year-old has had a disappointing season at right-back by his standards, only registering four assists before the Arsenal game (April 9) in the league. He was also prone to defensive errors, putting his side under pressure.

However, since the 2-2 draw against the Gunners, Alexander-Arnold has transitioned into a hybrid midfield role and has enjoyed great success there. In his last five games, he has provided six assists, and Liverpool have now won four games in a row.

He gave spoke to the club's media to address the changes (via Liverpool FC):

"It's a full team system, it's not just my position that's changed. Everyone within the system has to change and adapt to it, but we're enjoying our football and there's still things to learn. We're enjoying creating chances and dominating games. It's going well - we need to see at the end of the season."

The Reds next face Fulham at Anfield on May 3.

