Worrying stat about Al-Nassr without Cristiano Ronaldo comes to light after Jhon Duran fails to guide SPL giants to win in absence of Portugal captain

Jhon Duran failed to lead Al-Nassr to a win in the absence of talismanic forward Cristiano Ronaldo, as the side's struggles without their captain were laid bare on Monday (March 3). The Saudi Pro League (SPL) giants played out a goalless draw against Iranian side Esteghlal in the first leg of their AFC Champions League Elite last-16 tie.

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo was left back in Riyadh as his side traveled to face Esteghlal, with the 40-year-old forward granted a rest. In his absence, January signing Duran was tasked with leading the line for the Knights of Najd, with Sadio Mane and Angelo Gabriel supporting him.

Duran failed to find the net for his side despite attempting seven shots and hitting the woodwork once. The former Aston Villa man missed four big chances for Stefano Pioli's side and had just 25 touches of the ball throughout the game.

Ad

Trending

The game highlighted the importance of Cristiano Ronaldo to this Al-Nassr side, as a worrying stat about the team came to light afterwards (via Talksport). The Riyadh-based outfit have won just one of six games that their talismanic captain has not featured in this season, drawing four times and losing once.

Al-Nassr's only win without Ronaldo came against second division Al-Hazem in the King's Cup earlier this season. They have also failed to find the net at all in their last two games without the Portugal international this season.

Ad

Jhon Duran cost around £64 million, a club-record fee, to join the Saudi outfit and has now failed to score in each of his last four appearances. He scored four goals in his first three games for the club but has seen his form drop, even receiving a red card in the game against Al-Ettifaq last month.

Surprise club eye move for Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo

Brazilian outfit Portuguesa are eyeing a move to sign Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in 2026, as per the club's president Alex Bourgeois (via Sporting News). The 40-year-old is a target for the club, who are campaigners in the regional Paulista A1 in Brazil.

Ad

Portuguesa have tried to sign a number of ex-Portugal superstars, including Nani, as they look to build a connection between Brazil and Portugal through football. The club competes in the Serie D, the fourth tier of Brazilian football, on a regular basis.

Cristiano Ronaldo is nearing the end of his contract with Al-Nassr and will have to consider his future, seeing as silverware are not forthcoming at the club. While the interest from Portuguesa is surely audacious, the forward may be tempted to move elsewhere to win titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback