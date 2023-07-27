"Worst case of Napoleon syndrome", "Tiny moron" – Fans destroy Manchester United superstar for dangerous tackle against Real Madrid

Following Lisandro Martinez's crunching tackle on Jude Bellingham in Manchester United's recent 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid, fans have taken to social media to slate the Red Devils defender.

Manchester United registered their second straight friendly loss at the hands of the La Liga giants at the NRG Stadium in Houston, US on Wednesday (July 26). They had slumped to a 3-1 defeat against EFL League Two team Wrexham earlier this week in San Diego, US.

Real Madrid started their pre-season contest against Erik ten Hag's outfit with a bang as Bellingham opened the scoring with a chipped finish over Andre Onana in the sixth minute. They went two up after Joselu pulled off a bicycle kick in the 89th minute of the game.

However, Los Blancos fans were handed a scare during the friendly when Martinez chopped down their £115 million signing from Borussia Dortmund. Here's how the supporters reacted to the Argentine's tackle:

PLDatabase @PLDatabase Thoughts on this Lisandro Martinez tackle? Imo no need for this in a preseason friendly🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/FFx9JyQIWU

EiF @EiFSoccer Lisandro Martinez is a disgusting footballer. Zero character whatsoever, despite how good he is as a player.



Absolutely no need to do what he's been doing to other players during preseason. Surprised he hasn't gotten a taste of his own medicine yet.

Themiliterian @Trapbiird @EiFSoccer I agree. Such a disgusting character to have. A real case of Napoleon syndrome

🏴‍☠️ @elpara_ @EiFSoccer He seems to be compensating for his lack of height by lunging into players to boost his ego and appear tough.

Jack McSauce🥶 @HeungMinPapi @EiFSoccer He’s gonna get his. He’s too small to act this way. Players will begin to target him🤷‍♂️

Asad🇵🇸 @asxd_98 Lisandro done the same foul he done on Saka to Bellingham. Prick

🇨🇩 @osowxvyy Send Lisandro off man. It’s a friendly ffs. Always sliding in like that

LLF @laligafrauds Lisandro Martínez has the worst case of Napoleon syndrome I have ever seen. It’s almost as bad as Gavi’s

tino @areyousuretino never seen a clearer example of the napoleon complex than that tiny moron lisandro

Incidentally, Martinez's tackle on the Real Madrid player is not a one-off incident as the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner also previously came under scrutiny for hurriedly tackling Bukayo Saka. He failed to limit himself in Manchester United's 2-0 victory over Arsenal last week.

Martinez, 25, joined the Red Devils from Ajax for around £57 million last summer. He helped them finish third in the Premier League standings and lift the EFL Cup past campaign, featuring in 45 matches.

Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham opens up on what Manchester United player told him

After Real Madrid's latest friendly win against Manchester United, Jude Bellingham claimed that he and Lisandro Martinez showed respect for each other at the end of the contest.

Bellingham told reporters (h/t GOAL):

"The tiff with Martinez is one of those things. He is a brilliant player. I came in at half-time and I was f'ing this and f'ing that. But when he came over to wish me all the best when he came off, I respected it. I know that what happens on the pitch, always stays on the pitch."

Bellingham lauded the former Ajax centre-back's fighting spirit, adding:

"I saw him at the end of the game and wished him well. I do respect that when two players are trying to win for their team and can come together and be respectful after the game. He is a great competitor and a great player. Just like me, he wants to win. At times, it spills over. That is part of it. We can have that moment after the game."

Bellingham, 20, is next set to be in action in Real Madrid's two remaining friendlies against Barcelona and Juventus on July 29 and August 2 respectively. He will likely make his competitive debut for his club in their 2023-24 La Liga opener at Athletic Bilbao on August 12.

Martinez, on the other hand, is expected to play in Manchester United's final three friendlies against Borussia Dortmund, Lens, and Athletic Bilbao on July 30, August 5, and August 6 respectively. He will be a part of his team's season opener against Wolves on August 14.