"Worst-case scenario is 10, 11, 12 weeks" - Solskjaer reveals Manchester United superstar could miss as many as 3 months due to injury

Ole Gunnar Solskajer has confirmed Manchester United star Paul Pogba is out for the next 3 months. He claims the Frenchman's injury is a serious one and will be out for longer than first expected.

Paul Pogba suffered a thigh injury while on international duty and did not feature for the national team. The Manchester United star limped out of training and the video revealed he was in a lot of pain after suffering the injury.

Manchester United take on Watford today and Ole Gunnar Solskajer was speaking to the media ahead of the match. When quizzed on Paul Pogba's injury, the manager revealed:

"Yeah I would say so. It was a disappointing injury for Paul, a disappointing time for him of course. I'm not a doctor of course but he can't say how quickly it will heal. Sometimes you hope, fingers crossed, for six or seven weeks and the worst-case scenario is 10, 11, 12 weeks with muscle injuries like this."

"One thing I'm sure of is that Paul is determined to come back and give his best when he comes back and he's already started that recovery with his own big mentality to come back stronger because Paul always has that personality to come back strong. Hopefully just after Christmas we can see him."

End of the road at Manchester United for Paul Pogba?

Manchester United and Paul Pogba are yet to agree a new deal despite his contract ending next summer. The Frenchman has not put pen to paper and Mino Raiola, his agent, has hinted at a possible exit.

"December is the month of dreams… and I can't stop dreams, but it is better to not speak about Paul. If some former Man Utd players don't speak about me and Paul, they won't work anymore. It's too early to speak about Paul Pogba's contract. Let's see what happens. I can't stop anyone from dreaming."

Juventus, Real Madrid and PSG are reportedly keen on signing the Manchester United star next summer. Reports suggest they are all willing to match Paul Pogba's contract demands and offer a huge signing-on fee.

