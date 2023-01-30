"Worst finisher in world football," "He is finished" - Real Madrid fans destroy 2 superstars for their disastrous displays against Real Sociedad

Real Madrid fans have expressed their dissatisfaction with Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema following their poor displays against Real Sociedad on Sunday, 29 January.

The Spanish giants dropped two crucial points as they played out a disappointing 0-0 draw at home to Real Sociedad.

Fans of Los Blancos believe that their team would have been able to grind out a comfortable win if they were a bit clinical against their opponents.

As such, the duo of Vinicius Junior and Benzema has been singled out by the fans following their poor performance in front of the goal.

Both players were guilty of missing clear-cut chances that would have guaranteed Real Madrid a win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Here is a look at some of the tweets critical of the two players:

Theo @TheoRMCF @theMadridZone Would been an easy win if Vini wasn’t the worst finisher in world football @theMadridZone Would been an easy win if Vini wasn’t the worst finisher in world football

Emmanuel Madehin @emmanuelmadehin @theMadridZone Someone needs to sit Vinicius down and speak some senses into his head @theMadridZone Someone needs to sit Vinicius down and speak some senses into his head

Karim Benzema has played 19 matches this season, across competitions, and has registered 13 goals and one assist.

Vinicius Junior, on the other hand, has featured in 28 matches of various competitions and has managed 12 goals and six assists. However, he has also picked up six yellow cards, something that should be a concern for the team.

Carlo Ancelotti had warned about Real Madrid's opponents Real Sociedad

Carlo Ancelotti

The head coach of Real Madrid had admitted prior to their La Liga home clash against Real Sociedad that he is wary of Imanol Alguacil's team.

La Real are currently in impressive form and had been tipped to give Ancelotti's team a lot of headaches at the Bernabeu.

They suffered just one defeat in 11 games across all competitions prior to their La Liga clash away to defending champions Madrid.

Speaking before the game in a press conference, Carlo Ancelotti described the in-form Spanish side as a dynamic team. In his words, as seen in Tribal Football, he said:

"Real [Sociedad] are playing very well and have a good dynamic. We have to improve in the first half. After what happened against Atleti, it's important to play a complete game offensively and defensively."

He further reflected on Ream Madrid's emphatic 3-1 home victory against rivals Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey.

"It was a competitive, even match. I think we deserved to win on our side. The rest is something I'm not going to talk about."

The result of this match has shown that Ancelotti was spot on with his estimation of Real Sociedad.

