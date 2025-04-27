"WORST footballer I have ever seen in a United shirt", "Please sell him ASAP" - Fans slam Manchester United star after Bournemouth draw

Manchester United fans on X have lambasted Alejandro Garnacho after he was wasteful in front of goal during their 1-1 draw against Bournemouth. The two sides locked horns in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, April 27.

The game kicked off at a high-paced tempo, with both sides looking dangerous in front of goal. The hosts broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute after Antoine Semenyo unleashed a powerful effort past Andre Onana. Manchester United had a golden opportunity to level the scores 14 minutes later via Garnacho, however, the latter was unable to convert despite being one-on-one with Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Dango Ouattara struck the crossbar in the second half, but Bournemouth were reduced to 10 men in the 70th minute when Evanilson was sent off following VAR intervention. The Red Devils took full advantage, with Rasmus Hojlund scoring in the sixth minute of stoppage time to seal a point for the visitors.

Garnacho created one chance for his side, but landed just one shot on target from an attempted eight (13 percent accuracy), missing one big chance in the process. The 20-year-old also failed to deliver a single cross from three attempts and lost three duels.

One Manchester United was left fuming and posted:

"Garnacho is the WORST footballer I have ever seen in a United shirt. Get rid of his bum a** whilst he still has value."

Another fan tweeted:

"Please sell Garnacho asap. This guy is closer to being the next Josh Harrop than Ronaldo."

Other fans reacted below:

"Garnacho is too horrible," one fan commented

"There’s no universe where Garnacho makes it as a Man Utd player," another concluded

"Alejandro Garnacho is the most overrated youngster," one fan claimed

"Garnacho is honestly one of the worst wingers I’ve watched in this league," another chimed in

"We need to do better near the box" - Ruben Amorim provides verdict after Manchester United held to 1-1 draw vs Bournemouth

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has admitted his side need to be more clinical inside the box after they dropped points during their 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.

The Red Devils dominated possession with 61 percent of the ball, landing 25 shots in total, with six being on target. Despite generating an xG of 2.57, the visitors were wasteful, missing two big chances. Meanwhile, Bournemouth were limited to just eight shots, landing one on target (xG of 0.67).

Following the game, Amorim told Sky Sports (via @UtdDistrict on X):

"Was one point. We could do better, We created chances but we need to do better near the box. It is small things. We have to understand the foot that is in play, crossing, one v ones. We need to understand the game in that way. Today we pushed our opponent, especially after the sending off. We had the chances but again we didn't score."

Manchester United are currently 14th in the Premier League table with 39 points from 34 games.

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on April 27, 2025, at 9 PM IST. They are subject to change.

