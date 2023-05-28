“Worst footballer I have seen”, “Thank you for nothing” – Manchester United fans blast ‘absolutely disgraceful’ star despite 2-1 win over Fulham

Manchester United fans lambasted striker Wout Weghorst for his display during the Red Devils' 2-1 win against Fulham at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 28.

Kenny Tete gave the visitors the lead in the final Premier League game of the season. Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes scored on both sides of the halftime to win all three points for the hosts. As as result, United finished third in the league with 75 points from 38 games.

Despite the win, fans were unhappy with on-loan striker Wout Weghorst's display. The Dutchman came on as a substitute for Marcus Rashford in the 77th minute. He managed no shots on target and missed a big chance during his cameo appearance.

Fans scathed the Dutch striker for his display as one wrote on Twitter:

"Weghorst is the worst footballer I have seen in my life."

Another claimed:

"Weghorst is an absolute ghastly striker. Thank you for nothing you shit shit guy."

Manchester United brought in Weghorst on a six-month loan deal in January. The main reason behind his signing from Burnley was to fill up the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo's mid-season departure.

Since his arrival, he has scored two goals and has provided three assists in 31 games across competitions for the Red Devils. The chances of him staying beyond the season are slim.

His recent performance didn't convince Manchester United fans. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from them after the win against Fulham:

Danny Murphy recently slammed Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst

While the clash against Fulham might have been Wout Weghorst's final Old Trafford game as a Manchester United player, the FA Cup final is still left. Erik ten Hag's men will play Manchester City in the final at Wembley on June 3.

Speaking about the Red Devils' attack, former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy launched a stunning rant at Wegorst. He wrote for Daily Mail that the Dutch striker is identical to his mother in terms of pace. Murphy wrote:

“It's always difficult to second-guess Pep Guardiola but assuming he plays his strongest team with Ruben Dias and John Stones in the middle of defence, United need genuine pace at centre-forward to unsettle them.”

He added:

“We know Stones likes to step into midfield so if United get a turnover, they need to exploit Dias one-against-one. Anthony Martial isn't quicker than Dias and Wout Weghorst is barely quicker than my Mum, so that means Rashford down the middle."

Wout Weghorst hasn't earned many flowers during his time with Manchester United. However, his fortunes can change rapidly if he somehow becomes an unlikely hero against the Cityzens in the FA Cup final.

