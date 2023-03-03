"Worst game I have watched in my life" , "Ancelotti is the problem" - Twitter erupts as Barcelona end Real Madrid's 11-month home unbeaten run 

Barcelona took the upper hand in their Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Madrid with a 1-0 win in the first leg on Thursday (March 2). Los Blancos defender Eder Militao's 26th-minute own goal proved decisive at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti's side thought they had grabbed the opener in the 12th minute. Madrid pounced on a poor pass from Frenkie de Jong, with Vinicius Junior playing a superb ball to Karim Benzema. The French striker found the back of the net but was offside.

Barcelona took the lead in the 26th minute through Militao's own goal. Franck Kessie's shot was saved by Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois but deflected in off his Brazilian teammate. VAR checked to see if Raphinha had interfered with play from an offside position, but he hadn't and the goal was given. Ancelotti looked glum on the touchline as his team's woes continued.

Madrid's best opportunity of the first half fell to Dani Carvajal. The Spanish right-back sent a volley high over Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen's goal. However, he should have done much better with his effort.

The Blaugrana nearly extended their lead in the 72nd minute when Kessie struck at goal. However, his own teammate Ansu Fati was in the way of his shot that seemed certain to be heading in. Rodrygo went close in the 89th minute after sending a brilliant strike towards Ter Stegen's goal. It sailed just wide of the German shot-stopper's top right corner.

It was Barcelona who took the spoils at the Bernabeu between the two El Clasico rivals. They are in pole position to advance to the Copa del Rey final after beating the Galacticos on their home turf.

Real Madrid fans were furious with the team's performance as they suffered their first home defeat in 11 months. One fan insisted that Ancelotti is the issue. They tweeted:

"Ancelotti is the problem."

Meanwhile, one fan was left bored by the El Clasico clash, tweeting:

"Worst game i ever watched in my life."

Here's how Twitter reacted to a lackluster derby between Los Blancos and the Blaugrana that handed Xavi's side the initiative in their Copa del Rey semifinal:

fatuma mohamed @fatuma02 @FCBarcelona Who is Madrid? Barcelona is here, thats absolutley was training for us in bernabeu @FCBarcelona Who is Madrid? Barcelona is here, thats absolutley was training for us in bernabeu😂😂😂 https://t.co/S91tFcev1j

Chuche @chuche84_ @TheEuropeanLad How did Barca win with that line up @TheEuropeanLad How did Barca win with that line up 😭

Antonio @AntonioA_04 @TheEuropeanLad Most boring El Classico of all time @TheEuropeanLad Most boring El Classico of all time

TruiRMA @Madridsta010 @MadridXtra Ancelotti has to go in the summer terrible game @MadridXtra Ancelotti has to go in the summer terrible game

Mahadeva @ProdigyMahadeva @MadridXtra Worst game i ever watched in my life. @MadridXtra Worst game i ever watched in my life.

AREABOY GHMUGABE ⚔️🦅🇬🇭 @yesemewonyansa Ancelotti is the problem Ancelotti is the problem

staneziefula @staneziefula These real madrid did still win that line up....I thought were going to pipe us 4-0.....fucking clowns they still our bitches These real madrid did still win that line up....I thought were going to pipe us 4-0.....fucking clowns they still our bitches

. @bilal68145 @theMadridZone Ancelotti vs Barcelona is the worst manager in the world @theMadridZone Ancelotti vs Barcelona is the worst manager in the world

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide Electric performance from Benzema… until the 15th minute Electric performance from Benzema… until the 15th minute 👀 https://t.co/Uxp9Aa5wUh

Melv @badboymelv @FCBarcelona We really won this Madrid super team away at the bernabeu with our B team @FCBarcelona We really won this Madrid super team away at the bernabeu with our B team https://t.co/pYHyEKbrK4

Md Sohel @MdSohel53019819 @FCBarcelona We are Barca.We can win against Real madrid without our key players like Lewandowski,Dembele,Pedri and Christensen.Barca is the best team in the world @FCBarcelona We are Barca.We can win against Real madrid without our key players like Lewandowski,Dembele,Pedri and Christensen.Barca is the best team in the world 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️💙❤️💙❤️💙❤️💙❤️ https://t.co/a6mXYL3p5V

Troll Football @TrollFootball Real Madrid spent over €700m on the renovations of Barca's training ground Real Madrid spent over €700m on the renovations of Barca's training ground https://t.co/8b4inLJTAL

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca Real Madrid had ZERO shots on target tonight. Real Madrid had ZERO shots on target tonight. 🚨 Real Madrid had ZERO shots on target tonight. https://t.co/UpKrAspXcy

𝙈𝙓 𝟲 🕊️ @MagicalXavi Barcelona may have a 100 problems but beating Madrid ain't one of them Barcelona may have a 100 problems but beating Madrid ain't one of them https://t.co/N9VWYLs2d5

E🥷🏽 @lapulgasantos @FCBarcelona regardless of our bad performance araújo still managed to put his son in his pocket @FCBarcelona regardless of our bad performance araújo still managed to put his son in his pocket https://t.co/OydWhLzPjU

𝙂𝙡𝙚𝙣 @BlaugranaGlen

0 shots on target against our B Team @FCBarcelona Barca owns Vardrid.0 shots on target against our B Team @FCBarcelona Barca owns Vardrid.0 shots on target against our B Team 😭 https://t.co/IqHgxJnKES

zCherry @zCherryy_ @FCBarcelona We actually beat Madrid playing like Madrid, crazy @FCBarcelona We actually beat Madrid playing like Madrid, crazy

Professor @JinaduMichealO @realmadriden



If there was ever a great time to beat Barca, this was it, they had players out, they had low morale from Loosing matches in a row & being knocked out of Europe, yet we can't even get a point much less beat them! It's terrible @FCBarcelona Náà it's just really poor and disgraceful now..If there was ever a great time to beat Barca, this was it, they had players out, they had low morale from Loosing matches in a row & being knocked out of Europe, yet we can't even get a point much less beat them! It's terrible @realmadriden @FCBarcelona Náà it's just really poor and disgraceful now..If there was ever a great time to beat Barca, this was it, they had players out, they had low morale from Loosing matches in a row & being knocked out of Europe, yet we can't even get a point much less beat them! It's terrible 😑

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski could return for the second leg against Real Madrid

Robert Lewandowski may feature in the second leg.

Barcelona beat Real Madrid at the Bernabeu without three of their key players. Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, and Ousmane Dembele all missed the trip to their El Clasico rivals on Thursday.

Lewandowski was ruled out of the El Clasico encounter with a left hamstring injury. He has been in superb form since arriving from Bayern Munich last summer, scoring 25 goals in 31 games.

However, SPORT's Ivan San Antonio reports that Lewandowski could return for the Catalan giants' clash with Athletic Bilbao on Sunday (March 12). This would mean the Polish frontman would be available for the second leg against Real Madrid.

The two sides will clash at the Nou Camp on March 19, with a place in the Copa del Rey final at stake. Lewandowski's potential return will be a huge boost for Xavi's side.

Poll : 0 votes