“Worst individual performance I’ve seen”, “0/10 showing” - Manchester United fans slam 'awful' display from star player in 4-0 loss to Palace

Manchester United fans on X have blasted Casemiro after he struggled in their 4-0 defeat against Crystal Palace. The Eagles completed the league double against United for the first time in their history at Selhurst Park on Monday, May 6.

Palace got off to a dominant start, taking the lead via Michael Olise's 12th-minute strike. Casemiro's header found the back of the net 15 minutes later, but the goal was chalked off by VAR due to a foul by Rasmus Hojlund on goalkeeper Dean Henderson. Jean-Phillipe Mateta then doubled Palace's advantage in the 40th minute with a venomous shot.

Casemiro had yet another goal ruled out just after half-time due to an offside flag. However, the Eagles were relentless, making it 3-0 through Tyrick Mitchell's close-range finish. Olise completed his brace in the 66th minute with a fine strike from distance to seal three deserved points against Manchester United.

Despite finding the back of the net on two occasions, Casemiro struggled in his makeshift centre-back role, where he was deployed due to the Red Devils' defensive injuries.

The 32-year-old lost 10 duels and was dribbled past eight times as the Red Devils completely capitulated. He also made a massive error by being dispossessed on the byline, which led to Olise scoring Palace's fourth of the night.

Manchester United fans slammed Casemiro, with one posting:

"Casemiro with probably the worst individual performance I’ve seen in Premier League history. Awful."

Another fan wrote:

"I’ll accept he’s out of position tonight. But this is a 0/10 showing from Casemiro. And Ten Hag’s allowed him to stay on. That’s inexcusable."

"Casemiro after seeing Eze and Olise making runs through the middle:", one fan posted.

"Casemiro was dribbled past 8 times against Crystal Palace this evening, a record in a Premier League match this season", one fan reported.

"Fair to say Casemiro today is a top 5 worst individual performance in Premier League history?" one fan asked.

"casemiro is getting annihilated on the pitch man. brutal ending to a good career ffs", another fan said.

"casemiro fatally destroyed on the pitch but helped in michael olise passing his manchester united audition" one fan said.

"Casemiro, it's been a pleasure but it's time to learn Arabic", one fan stated.

"This Casemiro performance wow I don't think I've ever seen a player play this sport this badly before", one fan posted.

How did Manchester United fare in their 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace?

Manchester United suffered their 13th Premier League loss of the season as they were thrashed 4-0 by Crystal Palace. They are now eighth in the table with 54 points from 35 games and are in real danger of failing to quality for Europe altogether.

Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams fared:

The Red Devils had more possession with 57 percent of the ball. They attempted 591 passes with an accuracy of 84 percent. Meanwhile, Palace had 43 percent possession, attempting 430 passes with an accuracy of 81 percent.

However, the Eagles were a different class in attack, landing 18 shots in total with 10 being on target. In contrast, Manchester United were only able to land seven shots, with just two being on target.