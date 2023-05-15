“Worst individual performance”, “Needs pre-season” – Liverpool fans unhappy with ‘awful’ display from 26-year-old star despite 3-0 Leicester win

Liverpool fans were unhappy with Luis Diaz's performance against Leicester City despite the Reds winning 3-0 in the Premier League clash on Monday (May 15). Cutis Jones bagged a first-half brace, while Trent Alexander-Arnold netted in the second half to make it 3-0 for the Reds.

Diaz started in attack in Darwin Nunez's absence, who missed the game due to injury. The Colombian, who has spent a large chunk of the season on the sidelines, was not at his best, though.

He has made 18 appearances across competitions this campaign, scoring five goals and providing three assists. Diaz's performance against the Foxes was not his best.

Before being taken off in the 74th minute, he had no shots on target and completed only one dribble. He also failed to complete any crosses and lost possession a massive 18 times.

Hence, it's understandable why fans were not happy with the 26-year-old's display.

"What is Luis Diaz doing? God abeg. This is the worst individual performance I’ve seen in a while."

Another chimed in:

"Luis Diaz needs pre season man."

Jurgen Klopp's side, meanwhile, managed to keep the pressure on Manchester United with the win. They now have 65 points from 36 games and trail the Red Devils by a point, having played a game more.

Despite the win against the Foxes, fans were unimpressed with Diaz's performance.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appreciated Luis Diaz

While Luis Diaz's performance against Leicester City was not up to the mark, he remains a fabulous player. Jurgen Klopp recently showered praise on the attacker, saying that he 'loves' Diaz.

Ahead of the clash at the King Power Stadium, Klopp lauded Diaz's smartness on the pitch (via Liverpool's website):

"He's a natural player. I love him, absolutely love him. It's unbelievable. He's so football smart, moving in the right areas, naturally defending from his position, goal threat, speed, cheeky. Very, very special player, I have to say. We missed him a lot (when he was injured)."

Since moving to Liverpool in January 2022, Diaz has made 44 appearances for the Reds across competitions, scoring 11 and setting up eight. He can be expected to be a part of the team's attack for the foreseeable future.

