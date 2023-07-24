Manchester United fans were left appalled on Twitter after the club revealed their new Adidas away kit for the 2023-24 season.

The Red Devils released their new Adidas 2023-24 Men's Team away kit today (July 24). The design is interesting to say the least, featuring a dark green base with vertical white stripes on the sleeves and front. The club's sponsors and badge are also displayed in white.

As per Manchester United's official Instagram page, the away kit was inspired by the Red Devils' past and has been redefined for the future. The shirt has taken the famous dark green shade which was prevalent from the club's early away kits.

The new away kit can be viewed below:

Manchester United fans were far from impressed. They blasted the kit on Twitter:

"That’s the worst kit I’ve seen in my 20 years of supporting United...our kit design is also getting worse every year like our summer transfers every year #pathetic"

Anil @rachuri_anil ..our kit design is also getting worse every year like our summer transfers every year @ManUtd @adidasfootball That’s the worst kit I’ve seen in my 20 years of supporting United..our kit design is also getting worse every year like our summer transfers every year #pathetic

"One of the worst kits I've ever seen. Reminds me of when I had Shingles and Ebola simultaneously."

Warbz @softwareSwat @ManUtd @adidasfootball One of the worst kits I've ever seen. Reminds me of when I had Shingles and Ebola simultaneously.

"This is by far too the worst kit ever in the prem history."

Benny Blanco 🇦🇷🐐 @WBennyblanco @ManUtd @adidasfootball This is by far too the worst kit ever in the prem history

SteveB. @steve100872 @ManUtd @adidasfootball Thats the worst kit in the clubs history.

The Red Devils will be aiming to build upon their successes of the 2022-23 campaign next season with this kit. Erik ten Hag and Co. had a stellar season, finishing third in the Premier League, qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

They also won the EFL Cup in February and hope to add more silverware to their collection next year.

Manchester United star Andre Onana gives emotional response in interview

Newly signed Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana recently gave an emotional response when asked how much he was looking forward to playing at Old Trafford for the first time.

After weeks of rumors and speculations, the Red Devils officially signed Onana from Inter Milan for £47 million last Thursday. The 27-year-old is set to replace David de Gea in the starting XI after the latter left the club last month as a free agent.

During the interview, Andre Onana said (via SPORTbible):

"I'm really excited brother. To be honest, I'm really excited to play."

He emotionally continued:

"I don't want to think about it because maybe I might not sleep tonight."

The Old Trafford faithful will be excited to see Onana link up with Ten Hag again. The pair worked together at Ajax previously with the Cameroon international joining Inter Milan last summer.

Onana had a phenomenal 2022-23 campaign for Inter, keeping 19 clean sheets in 41 appearances. He will be hoping to replicate the same form with Manchester United next season.