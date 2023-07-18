“Worst kit ever in the whole history of kits”, “Won’t buy this” – Fans deliver verdict as Arsenal unveil ‘awful’ away kit

Fans criticized Arsenal on Twitter after the Gunners unveiled their away kit today (July 18).

The club revealed their new Adidas 2023-24 Men's Team away kit today. The base color of the shirt is lime green with black dots and stripes making up the rest of the design. The club's badge, sponsors, and armbands are dark blue.

As per Arsenal's official Instagram page, the kit is based on the map of Islington. It can be viewed below;

Arsenal fans were not impressed upon seeing it. They took to Twitter to slam the club for releasing this kit:

"Probably the worse shirt I’ve seen in 10 years after Man U"

"Quite frankly the worst kit ever in the whole history of kits. It’s monstrous"

The Gunners will be hoping to build upon their successes of last season with this kit. Mikel Arteta and Co. challenged Manchester City for the title for the entire season, however, they finished with 84 points, five behind the Cityzens.

They did qualify for the UEFA Champions League though and will be aiming to win silverware next season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gives glowing verdict on Declan Rice

Arsenal head coach praised newly signed Declan Rice, predicting the 24-year-old to be a massive asset for the Gunners next season. The north London outfit signed Rice from West Ham United on July 15 on a long-term deal for £105 million, making him the most expensive English player of all time.

Declan Rice is currently in the United States for a pre-season tour with the rest of his teammates. When asked about what he expects from Rice, Arteta replied (via Arsenal's official website):

“His leadership, his aura, obviously the experience he already has in this league. He’s going to bring the team to a different dimension. He’s got the physical qualities that we’ve been missing for a while, that’s why we had to do what we had to do to get him, because he’s really important for us."

He added:

“A while ago we spoke about players that could complement each other, give us more flexibility, more depth and more quality, and take a winning hunger into the team with players who really want to push themselves to a different level."

“I see him like a lighthouse, he will light (up) the others and improve the others, and make the team better. The way he talks, the ambition he has and the passion for the game is exactly what we need.”

Rice could make his Gunners debut on July 19 against MLS All-Stars in a pre-season friendly.

Arsenal have also signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea (£65 million including add-ons) and Jurrien Timber from Ajax (reported £38m) this summer. They have parted ways with Granit Xhaka, who has now joined Bayer Leverkusen.