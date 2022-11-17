"Worst manager" - Jamie Carragher called out for protecting Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa after Ronaldo interview 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has been called out for trying to protect Steven Gerrard during the latter's managerial career at Aston Villa after Cristiano Ronaldo's recent interview.

Carragher claimed that Ronaldo was wrong to say he doesn't respect the manager and tweeted out:

"Ronaldo: 'I don’t respect the manager.'"

"Ronaldo under ETH: Announced he wanted to leave, refused to come on as a substitute, walked off the bench & left before the game had finished. 99% of United fans will be on the side of ETH, which shows how badly Ronaldo has handled this."

Carragher then quote tweeted this particular tweet and wrote:

"The 1% will be Rio, Roy & Patrice...."

Carragher claimed that Rio Ferdinand and Roy Keane will be the ones to defend the Portuguese superstar.

Stephen Howson, a fan, was having none of it from Carragher as he claimed that the latter was doing the same thing when his former teammate Gerrard was at the helm of Aston Villa.

In a recent episode of the Vibe With Five podcast, Howson said (via HITC):

“Before we get into any of this, there is a massive elephant in the room that we have got to address. So, you are talking about the 1 percent of people that might not be happy with what Ronaldo has done and you are insinuating that the 1 percent are his mates Rio (Ferdinand), Roy (Keane), and Patrice Evra. But before we get into that, we need to talk about you and Steven Gerrard. And the protection he has had off you, despite being the worst manager in the league this year. Why is it alright for you to do that, but not these lot?”

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher clarified his stance on defending Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa tenure

Jamie Carragher defended former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa tenure

The fan also reminded Carragher that he actually wrote an article during his former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard's tenure at Aston Villa with the headline: 'My hero and best friend'.

Carragher clarified why he did that, saying:

“I said Stevie was right to lose his job. I actually did that newspaper article the day before they played Man City, so I didn’t do it when they had an easy game. They actually got a good result against Man City. But I think it was the right decision for him to go because the manager before went in similar circumstances. Now, did Rio say that about Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer)?”

Gerrard had taken over as the manager of Aston Villa in November 2021, replacing Dean Smith. However, the former Reds midfielder couldn't bring about a positive change in the team's results.

He completed the 2021-22 season with his team languishing in the 14th position. Things got even worst in the current campaign as the Villans won only two of their first 12 matches. This led to the sacking of Gerrard on October 20. Unai Emery took over as head coach of the team.

