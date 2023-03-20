"Worst news to wake up to" - Former Liverpool star ridicules FSG as discouraging Jude Bellingham transfer claim emerges

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has slammed the club's owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), after news emerged that Jude Bellingham is unlikely to join the Reds this summer.

According to the Athletic journalist David Ornstein, the Reds are unlikely to sign the English midfielder due to Real Madrid and Manchester City's financial prowess. The Cityzens and Los Blancos have been linked with a move for Bellingham in recent months.

Liverpool are yet to sign a big-name midfielder since Giorginio Wijnaldum's departure to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer in 2021. Over the past several months, a number of journalists have claimed that the Reds could sign Bellingham in the summer of 2023.

Fans have been able to digest rampant issues in the Reds' midfield with the hope that they will be resolved to a big extent once the England international is signed. Ornstein's update, however, has come as a setback for the Liverpool faithful.

One notable Liverpool fan to be irked by the news was Enrique. The Spaniard, who played as a left-back for the Merseyside giants from 2011 to 2016, wrote on Twitter:

"They don't want to invest even if is one of the best numbers 8 in the world at just 19. Does this surprise me? Not at all."

His tweet continued:

"The worst news to wake up to. We were sold a dream by the amount of reliable journalists labelling us as favourites... FSG have had time to plan this move. It was always obvious that he's going to cost a lot of money, but there's no doubt it would be worth it."

It has been claimed that Bellingham, whose contract at the Westfalenstadion runs until the summer of 2025, could cost €100 million in transfer fees.

Liverpool set for midfield exodus this summer

Liverpool's midfield situation warrants a major revamp in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are both out of contract at the end of the season. The latter has been linked with a free transfer to Barcelona this summer.

18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic is making waves but is not yet ready for regular first-team starts.

James Milner, 37, is at the dusk of his playing career and is yet to renew his deal, which expires in June. Thiago Alcantara (31) and Jordan Henderson (32) aren't getting any younger, while the former's injury issues in the last couple of seasons have been well-documented.

Fabinho Tavares has largely been subpar this season and is also linked with a surprise move to Real Madrid. The Reds would, hence, be wise to bolster their midfielder with multiple signings instead of just one.

Whether Jude Bellingham is one of them remains to be seen.

