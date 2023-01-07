“Worst part of his game” – Manchester United fans feel attacker lacks ‘courage’ despite his role in 3-1 win over Everton

Manchester United fans were annoyed with Antony despite the Brazilian getting on the scoresheet during the FA Cup third-round clash against Everton. Antony opened the scoring for the Red Devils after being set up impeccably by Marcus Rashford.

Fans, however, pointed out that the player lacks the courage to take opponents on. They even pointed out that central defender Raphael Varane has completed more take-ons than Antony.

Antony made just two tackles in the entire game. He won five out nine on-ground duels in the game.

Some fans also pointed out that the former Ajax man will need to work on his weaker foot more as his crossing with the right foot is yet to reach the desired level.

Antony opened the scoring for Erik ten Hag's side in the fourth minute of the game. Conor Coady, however, equalized 10 minutes later after a horrendous error from David de Gea,

De Gea's error didn't prove to be decisive as Coady then turned the ball into the back of his own net in the 52nd minute of the game after some great work by Rashford.

The Englishman finally got his goal when he converted from the spot in injury time.

While Antony showed flashes of his brilliance during the game, his lack of courage to take players on enraged fans.

Here are some of the best reactions from Manchester United fans on Twitter after the FA Cup third-round win against Everton:

Carl Anka @Ankaman616 That Fernandes flick-on to Antony is what the Portuguese playmaker does when receiving under pressure.



That Antony attempted pass is why the Brazilian will need to keep working on his weaker right foot. That Fernandes flick-on to Antony is what the Portuguese playmaker does when receiving under pressure.That Antony attempted pass is why the Brazilian will need to keep working on his weaker right foot.

Godfred Akoto Boafo @eastsportsman Antony really needs to work on his final ball. It’s the worst part of his game Antony really needs to work on his final ball. It’s the worst part of his game

VRS @azizdopleganger I hope we haven't deleted that private training plan for Sancho. We might need it for Antony. He literally doesn't even attempt to take a defender on. Varane freaking takes on the full back more than Antony I hope we haven't deleted that private training plan for Sancho. We might need it for Antony. He literally doesn't even attempt to take a defender on. Varane freaking takes on the full back more than Antony

Apache @_ataas_ Varane more takeons completed than Antony Varane more takeons completed than Antony https://t.co/UE93SrY9Y7

D 🔴 @UnitedSauceMUFC Can anyone mail Antony some courage please!? The guy won’t take a player on. Loves a cutback. Can anyone mail Antony some courage please!? The guy won’t take a player on. Loves a cutback.

United Peoples TV @UnitedPeoplesTV Deep that Varane has dribbled past more players than Antony this season. Deep that Varane has dribbled past more players than Antony this season.

UTDJ @UTDlegendary No way varane with more take ons from the RW than Antony this season No way varane with more take ons from the RW than Antony this season😭

SnowMan @OluwaSnowMan Sigh Antony is terrible Sigh Antony is terrible

David De Gea got roasted for his mistake during Manchester United's FA Cup clash

David De Gea

David De Gea's error against Everton was a rather unexpected event. The goalkeeper let the ball go through his legs which allowed Coady to tap in from close range.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane slammed the Spaniard for his mistake and opined that the custodian probably had a few drinks before the match.

Keane told ITV (via Football365):

“Shocking mistake… it’s shocking from an international goalkeeper. De Gea is like carry-on football, it’s like he’s had a few drinks. It’s almost as if a keeper has been sent off and an outfield player has gone in goal and he doesn’t know what to do. Horrendous mistake.”

De Gea's contract with the Red Devils is set to expire in the summer and the goalkeeper is yet to officially sign an extension. Whether his mistakes affect that in any shape or form remains to be seen.

