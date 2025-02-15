"Worst person to ever touch a football", "Sell to Nicaragua right now" - Inter Miami fans slam Lionel Messi's teammate after display in Orlando draw

Fans online have called out Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Marcelo Weigandt for his poor performance during their 2-2 draw against Orlando City. The two MLS sides faced each other in a club friendly at the Raymond James Stadium on Friday (February 14).

Orlando broke the deadlock in the 15th minute via Martin Ojeda's strong finish. However, the Herons bounced back seven minutes later when Tadeo Allende found the bottom-left corner after being assisted by Luis Suarez.

Lionel Messi and company looked threatening up front, though some poor defending led to Ramiro Enrique handing the hosts the lead in the 54th minute. Fortunately for Inter Miami, the newly signed Fafa Picault netted from close range in the third minute of stoppage time to seal a draw.

Weigandt started at right-back, playing for 77 minutes before being replaced by Julian Gressel. However, the 25-year-old struggled defensively, losing three out of five duels, was dribbled past twice, and won just one tackle from an attempted two. Also, he couldn't create any chances for his side.

Fans weren't impressed, as one posted:

"Sell Weigandt to Nicaragua right nowwwwww."

Another fan tweeted:

"Marceloa Weigandt is the worst person to ever touch a football."

Other fans reacted below:

"You wanna say Inter Miami had a bad game? They drew with Orlando. Apart from those two errors, they didn't concede more goals. Only Weigandt pissed me off. Been at MIA more than a season. Still didn't learn anything. What can he offer??" one fan questioned.

"First preseason game vs Club América/Last preseason game vs Orlando City. I can't believe it, but Aveles really is the best defender at Inter Miami atm. Someone needs to check what Weigandt really is good at because he never improved," another added.

"Weigandt is not good enough to be playing. He’s an inspiration for all players that even if you aren’t good enough you can still scam your way to play with messi," one fan made a bold claim referencing Lionel Messi.

"As much as I don't like to put stuffs like this out. I will be infuriated if Weigandt is Inter Miami's starting right back for next season," another chimed in.

How did Lionel Messi fare during Inter Miami's 2-2 draw against Orlando City?

Javier Mascherano's first pre-season as Inter Miami manager came to an end as his side were held to a 2-2 draw by Orlando City. The Herons played a total of five games during this period, winning two and drawing the other three.

Let's dive into how Lionel Messi performed against Orlando:

The Argentine icon started down the right wing but was unable to make much of an impact. Despite completing three dribbles (the most in the match), Messi landed zero shots on target from an attempted four, created one chance, and lost five out of eight duels. He also completed 25 passes from an attempted 36 with an accuracy of 69 percent and was replaced in the 75th minute by Santiago Morales.

Lionel Messi will be aiming to bounce back in Inter Miami's next game against Sporting KC in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup first-round clash on Tuesday (February 18).

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on February 15, 2025, at 1:50 PM IST. They are subject to change.

