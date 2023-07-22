“Worst player in the Arsenal squad,” “Ruins it” – Arsenal fans unhappy as 24-year-old starts against Manchester United in pre-season friendly

The atmosphere at Arsenal is heating up as Eddie Nketiah, the 24-year-old striker, gets the nod to start in the upcoming pre-season face-off against Manchester United. This decision hasn't settled well with the Gooners, who were looking forward to seeing other options in the frontline.

Nketiah's inclusion came as a surprise for many, especially with new blood and competition intensifying around the striker's role. Kai Havertz, the latest addition to the Gunners' roster, is known for playing as a striker, especially from his Chelsea days.

His arrival has thrown a potential wrench in Nketiah's chances to consistently dominate that crucial forward position. However, that's not all. After a rip-roaring loan stint at Reims, Folarin Balogun is back, and many anticipated he'd be the one giving defenders sleepless nights in the pre-season games.

Many Arsenal fans took to Twitter to express their clear preference for Balogun over Nketiah. Here is a selection of their tweets:

Arsenal @Arsenal



🪵 Timber at the back

Rice in the middle

Eddie leads the line



Watch LIVE on 🟡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎🪵 Timber at the backRice in the middleEddie leads the lineWatch LIVE on Arsenal.com

StrawbzG⚽️ @StrawbzG @Arsenal Nketiah has to be the worse player in the arsenal squad along with havertz

Ckooh @Ckooh280918 @nftaskem @Arsenal @EduardoHagn Nketiah should be grateful to Arteta. He has given him enough chance

Folarin Balogun enjoyed a brilliant loan spell in France, racking up 21 goals in 34 Ligue 1 appearances for Reims. This is a far cry from Nketiah's season, as the Gunners forward could only manage four goals in 30 Premier League games.

Arsenal and Manchester United prepare to face off in New Jersey

New Jersey is about to experience a football frenzy that's anything but friendly. When Arsenal and Manchester United clash this Saturday evening, the pitch will sizzle with tension.

Sure, it's a pre-season warm-up game, but that often means little to eternal rivals. With the bragging rights dangling like a coveted trophy for the fans, neither side wants to return home with a regrettable loss.

For the devoted fans across the pond and in the Americas, wondering where to catch this epic encounter, here's your broadcasting rundown:

United Kingdom: Get glued to MUTV or stream live from Arsenal.com.

United States: ESPN's got you covered, along with ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling Orange.

Canada: Football fiesta awaits on fuboTV.

Early indicators are giving the Gunners the upper hand. With their squad seemingly ahead in the fitness game, Mikel Arteta's men have more in the tank, while Ten Hag's United troops are still easing back post their summer vacay.

Players like Casemiro have only recently come back from the international break, while Ten Hag doesn't have his first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana between the sticks. These small situations may tilt the scale in the Gunners' favour, but with football, there are no certainties.