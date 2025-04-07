"Worst player I’ve ever seen in my life", "Terminate his contract now" - Inter Miami fans want 2 of Lionel Messi's teammates sold after Toronto draw

Inter Miami fans on X want Lionel Messi's teammates, Luis Suarez and Fabrice Picault, to be sold after they struggled to make an impact during their 1-1 draw against Toronto. The two sides locked horns in the MLS at the Chase Stadium on Sunday, April 6.
The Herons made a strong start to the game, drawing an impressive double save out of Sean Johnson. However, Toronto responded well, striking the post twice within four minutes. Inter Miami found the back of the net via Telasco Segovia (30') and Lionel Messi (39'), only to be denied by VAR due to an offside and foul in the buildup, respectively.
Federico Bernardeschi broke the deadlock for Toronto (45+2') with a brilliant solo effort. Fortunately for the Herons, Lionel Messi half-volleyed the ball into the bottom-right corner three minutes later to level the scores. Luis Suarez had a golden opportunity to make it 2-1 after the break, but he fired the ball off-target, ensuring the hosts settled for a point.
Suarez was poor in front of goal during his 69 minutes on the pitch. He created one chance and landed one shot on target from an attempted three, missing one big chance (33 percent accuracy). On the other hand, Picault was subbed on in the 45th minute but landed zero shots on target from an attempted three, also missing one big chance.
One Inter Miami fan posted:
"Fafa is the worst player I’ve ever seen in my life,he just runs around doing absolutely nothing,man can’t even pass."
Another fan tweeted:
"Terminate Suarez’s contract now"
Other fans reacted below:
"Suarez, Picault, and Callender were so terrible, that you could see their teammates becoming visibly frustrated with them. Allen Obando also deserves blame because he ruined a great opportunity for Inter Miami to score. I feel so bad for Messi, Alba, and Busquetes," one fan commented
"Fafa is the worst thing that ever happened to football," another added
"Suarez is terrible. Again terrible game. Bright falcon fray and obando MUST start vs. LAFC," one fan insisted
"Suarez can't play anymore. He's a nuisance in attack and even more so in defense. He's inaccurate and erratic, even when it comes to scoring," one fan typed
"Fafa and suarez 🤡🤡🤡 " another chimed in
How did Lionel Messi fare during Inter Miami's 1-1 draw against Toronto?
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are now winless in their last two games across competitions after they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by 14th-place Toronto. The Herons are currently second in the MLS Eastern Conference table with 14 points from six games, one point behind Columbus Crew.
Lionel Messi was named the Player of the Match, garnering a match-high rating of 8.4. The Argentine ace completed 42 passes from an attempted 51 (82 percent accuracy), creating five chances for his side. He also scored a vital goal, landing three shots on target from eight attempts (38 percent accuracy), and completed five dribbles from an attempted eight.
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will next face LAFC in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-finals (April 9). The former are currently losing 1-0 on aggregate.
Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on April 7, 2025, at 9:30 AM IST. They are subject to change.