“Worst player on the pitch”, “Terrible decision making” - Arsenal fans unhappy with 24-year-old after 'bad’ display in loss to Aston Villa

Aston Villa managed to secure a narrow 1-0 victory over Arsenal, intensifying the race at the top of the English Premier League. The Gunners struggled to score a single goal, and this upset their fans to no end.

However, the fans were particularly unhappy with captain Martin Odegaard, who showcased a bad display during the game.

Arsenal started the day as league leaders, but they found themselves unable to breach Villa's defense. The Villans now boast an impressive record of 15 consecutive home victories in the league, catapulting them to third place on the table, just a point behind Arsenal in second.

Villa's goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez, played a pivotal role in thwarting Arsenal's attempts to equalize. He made crucial saves against both Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus. The Gunners continued their pursuit of an equalizer in the second half, coming agonizingly close at different points but ultimately failing.

The Gunners' frustration was compounded by disallowed goals. Bukayo Saka's effort was nullified for offside, and Kai Havertz's last-minute attempt was ruled out for a handball.

Martin Odegaard, in particular, drew criticism from fans for his performance. His misplaced passes in the early stages and squandered opportunities led to a barrage of negative reactions from supporters on social media.

One fan slammed him, stating:

“Worst player on the pitch”

Another said:

“Terrible decision making”

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey's potential move to Galatasaray

Thomas Partey has emerged as a central figure in the latest transfer speculation. With January's transfer window fast approaching, reports indicate that Partey could be making a significant move to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

According to Tavkim (via TBR Football), Galatasaray's manager, Okan Buruk, has made a specific request to the club's board to secure Partey's transfer in the upcoming window.

This move would represent a significant shift for the Ghana international, who attracted a substantial £35 million offer from a Saudi club during the summer. Despite being a key player for the Gunners, Partey's current season has been marred by injuries, limiting his appearances on the field.

This situation has not gone unnoticed, with several European clubs expressing interest in acquiring the midfielder. Among these clubs, Galatasaray stands out as a potential destination, fueled by recent reports from the Turkish media.

The Gunners' patience with the midfielder seems to be wearing thin. The club is reportedly prepared to sanction Partey's departure, especially given his limited contributions due to ongoing fitness issues.