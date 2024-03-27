"Worst player on the pitch today", "Overrated" - Fans slam Manchester United star for his performance in Portugal's loss to Slovenia

Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot has been criticized by fans on social media for his performance in Portugal's 2-0 defeat to Slovenia.

A Selecao visited the Stozice Stadium in Ljubljana for a friendly fixture on Tuesday, March 26. They slumped to their first loss under Roberto Martinez, ending a 11-match winning streak. Adam Gnezda Cerin (72') and Timi Max Elsnik (80') struck to give Slovenia a win in their first-ever meeting with Portugal.

Several players underperformed for the 2016 UEFA EURO champions, with Dalot in particular drawing the ire of fans.

The Manchester United man, who was deployed as a right wing-back, got into decent positions, but failed to find a teammate with all seven of his crosses. His only shot was off target and he lost possession 20 times.

This led to him being criticized by fans on X (formerly Twitter), with one of them writing:

"Dalot was the worst player on the pitch today. His decision making and his crossing is so poor."

Expand Tweet

Another tweeted:

"Nah, Dalot is literally such an overrated player."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Portugal as a whole endured a sub-par outing, getting just two of their 10 shots on target despite recording 64% possession. Their best chance of the match was a Joao Felix header deep into the second half that hit the post.

Diogo Dalot is in the midst of a great season for Manchester United

Diogo Dalot may not have enjoyed his best night on Tuesday, but has received plenty of plaudits for his performance during the 2023-24 club season.

Manchester United have been ravaged by injuries this term, but Dalot has been a constant, playing in all but two of their matches across competitions so far. He was notably benched for their opening game of the season and missed a 2-0 defeat to West Ham United after being sent off for dissent in their 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

Overall, the Portuguese has made 38 appearances across competitions, recording two goals and three assists. Dalot has looked particularly impressive in the Premier League, averaging 0.9 key passes, 1.0 interceptions, 2.2 tackles, 2.9 clearances, 4.4 duels won and 5.7 recoveries per game across 26 outings.

Manchester United legend and prominent pundit Gary Neville even recently stated that the 25-year-old has been the club's best player this season (via Sportskeeda).