  • home icon
  • Football
  • Aymeric Laporte
  • "Worst player in the team", "Sell him" - Fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate as he gets sent off against Al-Riyadh

"Worst player in the team", "Sell him" - Fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate as he gets sent off against Al-Riyadh

By Anantaajith Raghuraman
Modified May 23, 2024 20:20 GMT
Al-Nassr fans have slammed Aymeric Laporte for getting sent off vs Al-Riyadh.
Al-Nassr fans have slammed Aymeric Laporte for getting sent off vs Al-Riyadh.

Al-Nassr fans on social media have criticized Aymeric Laporte for his dismissal in Cristiano Ronaldo and Co.'s Saudi Pro League (SPL) match against Al-Riyadh. Laporte was sent off on Thursday, May 23, for violent conduct after VAR overturned the initial on-field decision to give him a yellow card.

The incident occurred shortly after the hour mark. As Laporte and an Al-Riyadh player tussled for the ball, the centre-back hit the latter's hand, prompting a whistle from the referee. You can view a video of the foul below (via @xFootballWorld_ on X).

Laporte was sent off in the 63rd minute after a VAR check with Al-Nassr trailing 2-1. This was notably his second red card of the season after he was sent off in the first leg of his side's AFC Champions League quarterfinal tie against Al-Ain in March. In his absence in the second leg, they went onto lose the tie on penalties.

As a result, Laporte has been slammed by fans of the club on X, with one of them questioning:

"Worst player in the team, how did this guy play in Manchester City lol?"

Another tweeted:

"Sell him this aint the first time"

A third fan wrote:

"Before I check who that red card is, I know in my heart that it’s Laporte 💀"

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

To their credit, though, Al-Nassr equalized in the seventh minute of stoppage time through substitute Meshari Fahad Al-Nemer to rescue a point.

Earlier in the game, Otavio gave them a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute. However, Andre Gray equalized for Al-Riyadh 11 minutes later before they took the lead in first-half stoppage time through Mohammed Al Aqal.

The result meant Al-Nassr remained second in the league with 79 points from 33 matches, 14 adrift of champions Al-Hilal.

How did Aymeric Laporte perform for Al-Nassr prior to being sent off vs Al-Riyadh?

Aymeric Laporte enjoyed a decent outing on Thursday prior to his dismissal on Thursday.

The former Manchester City defender completed 47 of his 51 passes (92% accuracy), including five of seven long balls. He also won two duels, made two clearances and recorded an interception.

His red card, however, left his team in a difficult position and will see him miss their final game of the season - a Saudi Pro League encounter against Al-Ittihad. Overall, Laporte has played 39 times for Al-Nassr this season, scoring four goals and laying out an assist.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी