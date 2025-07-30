"Worst player", "This team is going nowhere" - Al-Nassr fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo's 31-year-old teammate for display in 2-1 win over Toulouse

Al-Nassr fans on X have criticized Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate, Sultan Al-Ghannam, after he struggled to make an impact during their 2-1 win over Ligue 1 club Toulouse. The two sides locked horns in a pre-season friendly at the Stadion Grodig on Wednesday, July 30.The Knights of Najd kicked off their pre-season campaign under new manager Jorge Jesus with an impressive 5-2 win over Austrian side SK St. Johann in Tirol (July 26). Cristiano Ronaldo was excluded from the matchday squad as a precautionary measure, having rejoined his teammates following an extended summer break.However, Cristiano Ronaldo was included in Al-Nassr's starting XI to face Toulouse. Unfortunately for them, Ayman Ahmed's error in the 25th minute led to Yann Gboho breaking the deadlock, giving the French outfit the lead. Ronaldo made an immediate impact eight minutes later, unleashing a powerful shot to the high centre of the goal to level the scores.Al-Nassr defender Nawaf Al-Boushal replaced the ineffective Al-Ghannam at half-time. The former had an excellent performance, providing the assist that led to Mohammed Maran heading home to secure the win for his side (77').Fans were unimpressed by Al-Ghannam's performance, as he lost two duels, made zero recoveries, and had zero tackles. The full-back also created zero chances going forward and delivered zero accurate crosses from two attempts.One fan posted:&quot;On my God Sultan Al Ghennam is the worst player on the team&quot;Another fan reckons Jorge Jesus and Co. are not progressing well enough:&quot;Sultan is awful , whoever is playing along side simikan is awful , left back seems to don’t exist , Wesley is awful and we’re still relying on bronzovic to run the midfield this team is Going nowhere unfortunately.&quot;Other fans reacted below:&quot;Washed since last season, we need to find rb and lb,&quot; one fan commented&quot;Nawaf is better than Sultan,&quot; another added&quot;Sultan’s contract must be terminated ASAP,&quot; one fan demanded&quot;Damn! He’s touches and control are abysmal,&quot; another chimed inHow did Cristiano Ronaldo fare during Al-Nassr's 2-1 win over Toulouse?Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr secured their second pre-season win as they defeated Toulouse 2-1. The Saudi Pro League side will next face Almeria on Sunday, August 10.Jorge Jesus opted not to take any risks, subbing off Ronaldo at half-time. The 40-year-old garnered a match rating of 7.5, completing five passes from an attempted eight (63 percent accuracy). He also created zero chances, but landed two shots on target from three attempts (67 percent accuracy), scoring a brilliant goal in the process.Cristiano Ronaldo will be aiming to replicate his form from last season. The Portugal international flourished for Al-Nassr, recording 35 goals and four assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on July 30, 2025, at 11:45 PM IST. They are subject to change.