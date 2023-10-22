Cristiano Ronaldo fans on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) lambasted Lionel Messi after Inter Miami lost to Charlotte FC in their final MLS game of the season.

Tata Martino's side suffered a 1-0 defeat, meaning they went seven games winless to close the season off. The team had already been out of contention for securing a qualification spot in the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer.

Messi started the game against Charlotte FC in the attack but was unable to inspire his team to get a positive outcome. He had only one shot on target and completed three dribbles over the course of the 90 minutes. Messi also hit the woodwork once and completed 31 out of his 42 attempted passes during the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, scored a spectacular match-winning free kick when Al-Nassr played Damac on October 21. Hence, his fans are giving Messi's fans a hard time on social media after Inter Miami's latest loss. One of them wrote:

"Ronaldo scored a free kick winner at 38 and Messi lost a match with the worst rating in MLS at 36. Idk how the heck Messi even sneaked in the goat debate."

Another fan added:

"Messi ghosted today while Ronaldo scored a free kick."

After making his Inter Miami debut on July 21, Messi started his stint at the club in a spectacular manner, helping them win the Leagues Cup. Messi ends his first season in US Soccer with 11 goals and five assists to his name in 14 games.

His latest performance against Charlotte, however, wasn't up to his usual high standards. Here are some of the best reactions on X after the match:

Anthony Joshua shared his take on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi debate

While Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are currently in their late 30s, the duo continues to divide fans. The debate of who is better still lingers and remains one of the most-discussed topics in world football.

Former Boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has now shared his take on the matter. The former two-time WBA, IBF, and WBO champion said in a recent interview (via GiveMeSport):

“I am going Cristiano Ronaldo. They are both great, but I feel Messi is more of a natural, Ronaldo really had to work at it. Both work hard, of course, but Ronaldo needed to do more, and did it.”

Joshua shares an amicable bond with Ronaldo and has previously posted with the Portuguese on a few occasions. While he has picked the 38-year-old as his choice, Joshua's words show that he carries the utmost respect for Lionel Messi.