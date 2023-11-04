“Can’t lace Willian’s boots”, “Not even a footballer anymore” - Manchester United fans give up on 23-year-old after poor display in win over Fulham

Manchester United fans blasted Antony after his dismal performance during the Red Devils' 1-0 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday, November 4.

Erik ten Hag's side had a bright start to the game when Scott McTominay thought he had broken the deadlock in the eighth minute with a fine finish. However, after a near-four minute VAR check, the goal was harshly chalked off with Harry Maguire deemed to be in an offside position.

The game remained evenly contested for the remainder of the game with both sides failing to threaten the goal. Just when it seemed as if the clash would end in a stalemate, Bruno Fernandes produced a moment of magic in the 91st minute. He found the bottom-right corner from just outside the box to seal all three points for Manchester United.

Despite getting the win, United fans were furious with Antony for his poor outing. The 23-year-old created zero chances, failed to get a shot on goal, and completed zero accurate long balls. In addition, he lost eight duels and competed just 25% of his dribbles before being subbed off in the 63rd minute.

One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Ajax must’ve been popping champagne for weeks when they sold us Antony. Can’t lace Willian’s boots."

Another fan wrote:

"How can he be better if he’s not even a footballer anymore"

Another name labeled Antony the worst signing in football history:

"Make no mistake about it Antony is pound for pound the worst signing in football history."

Antony's form has been quite poor this season, registering zero goal contributions in 11 appearances across all competitions.

Fulham vs Manchester United: Exploring the stats from Premier League clash

Manchester United returned to winning ways with a narrow 1-0 win against Fulham on Saturday. They are now sixth in the standings with 18 points from 11 games. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

Manchester United dominated possession with 55 percent of the ball. They also completed 450 passes with an accuracy of 78 percent. In contrast, the Cottagers had 45 percent possession and registered 360 passes with an accuracy of 71 percent.

The Red Devils had a total of 12 shots with five being on target. On the other hand, Fulham had more shots, landing 18 in total. However, they failed to make the most of their chances, landing just two on target.