"Worst thing to happen to this club", "Letting his team down" - Fans call out Cristiano Ronaldo as Al-Nassr lose 3-2 to Al-Ittihad

Al-Nassr fans on X have criticized Cristiano Ronaldo after he failed to make an impact during their 3-2 loss against Al-Ittihad. The two sides locked horns in the Saudi Pro League at Al-Awwal Park on Wednesday, May 7.
The Knights of Najd got off to a brilliant start, breaking the deadlock via Sadio Mane's clinical finish in the third minute. Ayman Yahya doubled their advantage in the 37th minute to ensure Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. had a dominant lead going into the break.
However, Al-Nassr capitulated in the second half following Karim Benzema's header in the 49th minute. N'Golo Kante leveled the scores three minutes later before Houssem Aouar netted in the fourth minute of stoppage time to help the Saudi Pro League leaders seal all three points.
Cristiano Ronaldo led the line for Al-Nassr, playing all 90 minutes. However, the 40-year-old performed poorly, creating just one chance. He landed one shot on target from six attempts (17 percent accuracy), missing one big chance in the process. He also completed zero dribbles from an attempted three, delivered zero crosses, and lost five duels.
One fan posted:
"Ronaldo is the worst thing to happen to this club"
Another fan tweeted:
"Ronaldo bottled 2:0 lead. Always letting his team down"
Other fans reacted below:
"Ronaldo ghosting in another big game for Al Nassr? Why am I not surprised. Just hang up the boots bro," one fan commented
"Ronaldo needs to retire man," another added
"A certain Portuguese is the problem," one fan typed
"Ronaldo is a loser. Time for grandpa to retire," another insisted
"Having a horrible game yourself then blaming his teammates when he is the leader ??" one fan questioned
How did Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr fare during their 3-2 loss against Al-Ittihad?
Al-Ittihad produced a remarkable comeback to defeat Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr 3-2 in their Saudi Pro League clash. They remain at the summit of the league table with 71 points from 30 games, 11 points above fourth-placed Al-Nassr.
The Knights of Najd dominated possession with 54 percent of the ball, completing 388 passes with an accuracy of 85 percent. Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad had 46 percent possession and completed 330 passes with an accuracy of 85 percent.
Both clubs looked threatening going forward. Cristiano Ronaldo's side landed 15 shots in total, five of which were on target (xG of 1.59). In comparison, the visitors mustered 12 shots in total, with six being on target, hitting the woodwork once (xG of 1.87).
Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on May 8, 2025, at 2 AM IST. They are subject to change.