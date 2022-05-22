"Worst thing that could have happened" "Life's not fair" - Liverpool fans lose their minds as key player gets subbed off due to injury against Wolves

Liverpool went into the break level at 1-1 against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their final Premier League match of the season on Sunday, May 22. However, they were dealt a blow just minutes before half-time as Thiago Alcantara appeared to have picked up an injury.

The Spaniard went straight down the tunnel, which didn't spell good news for the Reds. They will have to fight it out in the second half without their talismanic midfielder.

Alcantara was fine during the opening period, even setting up Sadio Mane's equalizer with a stupendous backheel pass to release the Senegalese.

Liverpool will have their task cut out after the break without the former Bayern Munich man running the midfield. The midfielder has been influential for the Reds since arriving on a free transfer from the Bundesliga giants last summer.

More importantly, the injury also makes him doubtful for their Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 28, another trophy that Jurgen Klopp's troops have in their sights.

If he's indeed unable to make it, the German manager will be forced to play either James Milner or Curtis Jones, neither of whom can hold a candle to Alcantara.

He's been blighted by injuries this season, suffering knocks to the calf, thigh, and hip, interspersed between which was a bout of COVID-19 as well. As a result, he has missed a total of 23 games, including their triumphant Carabao Cup final in February.

Liverpool fans have lost their minds after watching the Spaniard trudge off the field once again and have taken to Twitter to make their feelings known.

Here are some of the best reactions:

‏ً @3Kashaveli Thiago is a liability man I love him but it’s always when we need him most Thiago is a liability man I love him but it’s always when we need him most

‏ً @3Kashaveli Thiago injured OF COURSE this happens now Thiago injured OF COURSE this happens now

Belinder @_bubblxs 🏽 filthy assist and an injury Thiago classic🏽 filthy assist and an injury Thiago classic 👌🏽 filthy assist and an injury

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC Thiago has hurt himself. Walks off and straight down the tunnel. Not good. #LFC Thiago has hurt himself. Walks off and straight down the tunnel. Not good. #LFC

MB @MrBoywunder The one game we needed Thiago to play for us in his Liverpool career and he's probably going to miss it with injury, life's not fair The one game we needed Thiago to play for us in his Liverpool career and he's probably going to miss it with injury, life's not fair 😭

Sean @SeanDOlfc Thiago just can’t be relied on man it’s horrible Thiago just can’t be relied on man it’s horrible

LiverpoolFF @LiverpoolFF That Thiago injury is the worst thing that could have happened today. He’s cursed with injuries. That Thiago injury is the worst thing that could have happened today. He’s cursed with injuries.

Liverpool's most important 45 minutes

Liverpool unexpectedly fell behind against Wolves tonight, trailing as early as the third minute after Pedro Neto broke the deadlock for the visitors.

However, the Reds fought back through Sadio Mane just about 20 minutes later. The Senegal national drove into the box before slotting it over Wolves custodian Jose Sa to make it 1-1.

Now, the Reds head into their most important 45 minutes of the season. Manchester City are still in a winning position despite being 1-0 down against Aston Villa, courtesy of a far superior goal-difference.

