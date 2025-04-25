“Worst thing happened to Lionel Messi’s career”, “Selfish fraud” - Fans slam Inter Miami star after 2-0 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps 

Inter Miami fans on X have blasted Lionel Messi's teammate, Luis Suarez, after he performed poorly during their 2-0 loss against the Vancouver Whitecaps. The two sides faced each other in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final at BC Place on Thursday, April 24.

The hosts looked dominant in the first half in front of goal, breaking the deadlock in the 24th minute via Brian White's header. Inter Miami attempted to stage a comeback in the second half, but some poor defending in the 85th minute led to Sebastian Berhalter emphatically finishing into the top-left corner to make it 2-0.

Suarez started up front alongside Lionel Messi, playing all 90 minutes. However, the 38-year-old struggled to make an impact, creating zero chances and landing zero shots on target from two attempts. Additionally, he lost two duels and appeared to be hesitant in front of goal.

One Inter Miami fan posted:

"Luis Suarez is the worst thing happened to Leo Messi’s career."

Another fan tweeted:

"A very selfish fraud"

Other fans reacted below:

"I’ve had enough of him," one fan commented

"UCL FLOP SUAREZ can't pass, cant dribble, cant playmake, horrible fitness, Worst First Touch in history, Misses a thousand chances and a big game Fl@p. Man used to lose every single ball he touched and was the reason i was about to quit watching football," another added

"Unfortunately, messi will have to play with this washed-up player, luis suarez, for the rest of his career," one fan stated

"Luis Suarez has to be the most ineffective striker in big knockout games I’ve ever seen," another chimed in

"I don't understand what Luis Suarez is doing in your squad, That man is old, his legs are gone is not adding any impact to the team. His like a pest feeding of the team.... He cost them today game, he can't shoot, lack of positioning and so on," one fan tweeted

How did Lionel Messi fare for Inter Miami during their 2-0 loss against Vancouver Whitecaps?

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami were dealt a massive blow after they suffered a shock 2-0 loss against the Vancouver Whitecaps in the first leg of their semi-final clash. Let's take a look at how the Argentine ace fared during his 90 minutes on the pitch.

Lionel Messi earned a match rating of 6.9 per FotMob, completing 47 accurate passes from an attempted 62 (76 percent accuracy). The 37-year-old created zero chances, landed two shots on target from three attempts (67 percent accuracy), won eight duels, and completed four dribbles from an attempted nine.

Fans will be hoping Lionel Messi produces a moment of magic in the second leg, similar to his performance during their thrilling comeback win in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-finals. Inter Miami will face Vancouver in the second leg on Wednesday, April 30.

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on April 25, 2025, at 10:50 AM IST. They are subject to change.

